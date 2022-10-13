Commercial Aircraft Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2022”, The global commercial aircraft market share is expected to grow from $163.70 billion in 2021 to $180.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.20%. The growth in the commercial aircraft market outlook is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the commercial aircraft market forecast, the market size is expected to reach $302.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.80%. Legal authority allowing the use of drones for commercial use is being extended more widely increasing a potential revenue channel for aircraft manufacturers.

Key Trends In The Commercial Aircraft Market

Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality and to improve manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision-making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs.

Overview Of The Commercial Aircraft Market

The commercial aircraft market report consists of sales of commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce civilian and commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts such as aircraft turbines, aircraft engines and rocket engines for commercial purposes. The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the aircraft’s warranty period.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Passenger Aircrafts, Commercial Helicopters, Commercial Gliders and Drones, Aircraft Turbines, Aircraft Engines, Rocket Engines

• By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

• By Size: Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional, Others

• By End-User: Government, Private Sector

• By Operation: Autonomous Aircraft, Manual

• By Geography: The global commercial aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share of the market.

Major market players in the commercial aircraft market include Airbus Group SE, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, General Electric Company, General Dynamics, Safran SA, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corporation

