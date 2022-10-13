Global Military Robots Market Growth Trajectory

Military Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Military Robots Global Market Report 2022”, the military robots market is expected grow from $16.88 billion in 2021 to $18.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the military robots market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military robots market is expected to reach $26.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of land-based military robots by various countries for border security.

Key Trends In The Military Robots Market

Multi-mission robots are designed to carry out multi-domain operations in the military. Unlike humans, robots do not suffer from physical and mental exhaustion. With continuous advances in electronic component technology and miniaturization, the operational flexibility of robots increased tremendously. They exhibit greater endurance from the impact of bombs and weapons ensuring greater security. Today's robots are equipped with mission-specific tasks and individual munitions. The payloads that these robots carry may be integrated into line with the mission requirements.

Overview Of The Military Robots Market

The global military robots market consists of sales of robots designed for military applications. The market consists of revenue generated by the establishments by the sales of remotely controlled military robots that are designed for tasks such as transport, search, rescue, gunfire/attack, airborne and underwater surveillance, image capturing, bomb disposal, carry wounded military personnel, and detect mines.

Market Size Data

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Land, Marine, Airborne

• By Application: ISR, Search and Rescue, Combat Support, Transportation, EOD, Mine Clearance, Firefighting

• By Payload: Sensors, Cameras, LCD Screens, Weapons, Radar, Others

• By End-User: Armed Forces, Homeland Securities

• By Geography: The global military robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lockheed Marin Corporation, Northrup Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Aerovironment, Inc, Irobot, Boston Dynamics, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

