SYC - Secured Smartphone™ Recently Launched Blockchain Mobile Phone

SYC (SecureYourCall)– Emerging name in the secured phone industry has recently launched a Blockchain phone to protect business, personal data from cyber threats

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Android Smartphones, data privacy has not been covered entirely. Today, the majority of Android smartphones are being hacked and their crucial data is being stolen. Though the phones have some secured features like end-to-end encryption and third-party apps, the device can easily be traced & tracked to leverage your business information.Thus, SYC (SecureYourCall) has launched a blockchain-focused smartphone to overcome data privacy threats and ensure that data transfer is safe and secured. The SYC blockchain mobile phone has a range of security features and specs that makes it unique and leaves a stunning impression on the user.With a Blockchain-enabled smartphone, it is easier to protect important information and feel free to transfer the data without any hassles. Its multi-layered safety suite makes it even more secure and provides ultimate security over information transfer.The Prime Features of Blockchain smartphone are listed below:Provides Secured Crypto StorageMounting a secured blockchain storage software on a brand-new device – Samsung S22 Ultra, it provides highly secured crypto storage to maintain the crypto transaction and portfolio as well. Within the storage, one can safely store crucial crypto-related information like private keys at the lowest chance of data breach.Support Decentralized Applications (DApps):DApps is widely known in the crypto and DeFi fraternities, built on blockchain technology. SYC blockchain Smartphone supports Decentralized applications and makes the process smoother and secured better than ever.We provide a GP (Globalpeak) and SVO (Skyvisionone) crypto platform in SYC Smartphone for buy Crypto safely with SYC Blockchain Smartphone.Once the latest blockchain encrypted suite is installed on your Samsung S22 Ultra, Samsung S22+ and Samsung S22 the device becomes the Most secure phone that has the top-level security to withstand blockchain cyber threats.The product head of SYC said during an interview said “We will keep our suite updated all the time to make sure that our valuable customers experience the highest level of blockchain security.”Further, he said, “Our Research and Development team has been continuously working on making the software suite even more secured to prevent any kind of security hack.”SYC Blockchain Encrypted Android Phone is now available on Amazon and also on the official website About SYC-Secured SmartphoneSYC is an emerging name in the security suite development and integrates with the Samsung smartphone. With certified advanced security-based technologies and enhanced data encryption models, SYC takes care of all your business information privacy and data prevention. SYC Encrypted Mobile Phone delivers encrypted end-to-end chat and data transfer security. SYC is the ultimate security and privacy solution for Samsung’s business call phones and turns them into shielded and safest Android Smartphones.SYC Secured Smartphone is an emerging name in the security suite development and integrates with the Samsung smartphone. With certified advanced security-based technologies and enhanced data encryption models, SYC takes care of all your business information privacy and data prevention. SYC Encrypted mobile phone delivers encrypted end-to-end chat and data transfer security. SYC - a venture of Sechk Security Services Limited (Hong Kong) is the ultimate security and privacy solution for Samsung’s business call phones and turns them into shielded and safest Android Smartphones.

