APPYEA has been approved for an up-listing to the OTCQB
Uplisting requires the company to become a quarterly reporter, increasing investor transparency.
Appyea inc. (OTCQB:APYP)GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppYea (OTC: APYP), a Company focused on developing accurate wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring, is pleased to announce that it has been approved by OTC Markets to up list from the OTC PINK to the OTCQB tier. AppYea will trade on the OTCQB exchange under its current symbol "APYP".
The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.
Bary Molchadsky, chairman and CEO of AppYea, states, “Along with the strategic business development, the uplist to the OTCQB market will attract new investors. "The up listing to the OTCQB is an important step for the company, as it increases transparency for investors.”
Molchadsky added: “In recent months, we have seen a massive entry of multinational companies into the rapidly growing field of sleep monitoring. I am convinced that the patent portfolio that Appyea holds constitutes an important strategic asset."
According to Kenneth Research (May 16, 2022), the Global Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market is to Garner a Revenue of USD 11,234.55 Million by 2028 and Grow with a CAGR of 17.50% during 2020-2028; Surge in Concern for Sleep-Related Disorders to Drive the Market Growth.
APPYEA's business strategy is divided into three verticals:
1. Product development and marketing:
A. DreamIT - bracelet for treating snoring - is undergoing final tests and is expected to reach the market in the coming months;
B. SleepX PRO - an application for monitoring sleep breathing and identifying sleep apnea - received approval from the Helsinki Committee and is expected to begin clinical trials and reach the market in 2023;
C. DreamIT PRO - which is a combination of DreamIT and SleepX PRO bracelets for the treatment of sleep apnea - is expected to begin clinical trials in 2023;
2. Sublicences:
Activity is planned in granting sublicenses to multinational companies that wish to use patents. In addition, AppYea intend to deal effectively with companies suspected of infringement. The company's patents, among other things, protect the use of a microphone for monitoring breathing during sleep and identifying sleep stages and sleep apnea.
3. Patents and synergies:
AppYea intend to increase the patent portfolio and locating and acquiring synergistic technology companies.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital and our ability to raise the capital needed to fund our development efforts, timing of product development, FDA approval/clearance of products in development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the S-1 resale registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
Bary Molchadsky
Appyea inc.
+1 800-674-3561
SleepX snoring solution DreamIT