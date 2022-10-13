NASA EVTOL leads join neurobotx board to expedite regulatory approval for EVTOLs and raise public awareness
Soon existing pilots will be complemented and replaced by digital pilots, with some knowledge of both piloting and gaming/machine learning. These are the new Metapilots.”NEW YORK, DELAWARE, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurobotx team is beyond thrilled to have the NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration leads in EVTOL and airtaxi certification join its advisory board. With over 30 years of experience each, and having a direct involvement in the regulatory process of EVTOLs, we see it as an extremely important step forward towards integrating synthetic data into the process. Moving forward, the neurobotx product roadmap will be aligned with NASA requirements for EVTOL certification. neurobotx is actively involved in regular meetings on regulatory approval with all other major regulatory bodies, and this comes soon after the recent announcement from our partner and investor Boeing on their joint release with #Wisk of the first Concept of Operations for Uncrewed Air Mobility. Neurobotx is actively involved in providing constructive feedback on this manual for EVTOL regulation, and we encourage our partners to do the same in our newsletter.
While much of the talk about advanced air mobility (AAM) centers on technology development, certification criteria and air taxi business plans, lack of public knowledge about the sector presents a serious challenge to the widespread adoption of eVTOLs, according to a NASA official.
NASA conducted a survey of 1,500 residents in Ohio and Los Angeles and found that 75% of respondents had no knowledge of advanced air mobility. “You can imagine it’s really hard to engage the public and have a conversation when you’re also trying to teach them what it is,” the NASA team said. (believe us, we can relate). This is precisely why we came up with Metapilot, a game that allows millions of users the feeling of freedom that was only accesible to the Top Guns and aircraft owners until now, while simultaneously educating the public on the latest EVTOL models AND contributing to the datasets that are necessary to achieve the retrofuturistic dream of flying cars. (Source: https://verticalmag.com/news/nasa-public-awareness-acceptance-of-aam-is-a-big-challenge/)
'About 20% of survey respondents said they would never fly in an eVTOL. While others said they may use the emerging technology, most said they’d like a vertiport to be located no more than 20 miles (32 kilometers) from their home — but also no closer than 10 mi (16 km). Prospective air taxi passengers fear congestion and noise from vertiports located close to or in their neighborhoods.' Now, watch one of our influencers stream Metapilot live, and notice how, even in its experimental stages, he starts getting more accustomed to the idea of flying an airtaxi around skyscrapers and picking people up. Kudos on the mention that Metapilot is made with 'space people', you are now officially a Metapilot
As the NASA team nicely pointed out, 'The U.S. government “can’t regulate whether people accept AAM or not,” '. That's a job for Metapilot. If you want to help make flying cars a reality, get Metapilot below and send us your Twitch livestream for a shoutout!
On that note, neurobotx would like to share some of the latest finding from NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on digital flight and digitalizing the process, as well as the sort of data that might be used in the certification process.
In a new white paper published as part of the NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration scientific and technical information (STI) programme, researchers have proposed a new operating mode: Digital Flight. This is a mode in which flight operations are conducted “by reference to digital information, with the operator ensuring flight-path safety through cooperative practices and self-separation enabled by connected digital technologies and automated information exchange.” “DFR is principally motivated by five drivers, the needs for: (1) traffic scalability as new entrants fulfill a public need for new aviation-based services; (2) procedural compatibility with self-piloted aircraft where there is no pilot onboard to operate with visual reference to the ground or manipulate flight controls in response to Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions; (3) operational predictability particularly for emergent electric aircraft that cannot readily increase onboard energy stores; (4) operational flexibility enabling advanced air mobility in varying weather and airspace classes; and (5) regional growth via runway-independent operations and operations at non-towered airports. The principal operational benefits of DFR to new entrants and incumbent operators will be combined airspace access and operational flexibility without the tradeoff required under VFR and IFR.”
Another interesting piece of news comes from Vertical Flight Society and their market study on Vertical Flight Workforce, which estimates another 10,000 engineers alone will be joining the EVTOL workforce in the next few years. As is only natural, soon existing pilots will be complemented and replaced by digital pilots, with some knowledge of both piloting and gaming/machine learning. This is the generation that Metapilot is training.
While diversity, equity and inclusion are shown as vital, along with bridging the gap between academia and industry in eVTOL, the EVTOL market which is likely to start at level 4 of autonomy will likely require a trained pilot able to take the wheel if needed, as well as a strong team of well trained software engineers on the round ready to take control of the vehicle whenever needed. This is an amazing opportunity for all aerospace and aviation studets, former pilots and everyone inbetween come together for a quick retrain and a future job market with well paid jobs for environmentally friendly vehicles. So, if you want to start retraining, start playing Metapilot now and join our community of pilots, and our partners from Boeing and NASA.
On that note, Diana Deca has presented the latest achievements from neurobotx at GITEX GLOBAL the largest tech conference based in Dubai. While we enjoyed working with gamers and EVTOL companies alike, we have also observed the impact of having 140,000 attendees all into one place. From now on, we're happy to take presentation offers either in the #metaverse or on cool #airtaxis or #hoverbikes . Have an amazing week!
