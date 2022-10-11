The President departs for Kazakhstan

UZBEKISTAN, October 11 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, departed for Astana on October 12.

As part of his working visit, the President will attend the regular meetings of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The President of Uzbekistan is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations of the partner countries.

Source: UzA