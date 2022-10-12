Submit Release
A concert timed to the Astana Summit

UZBEKISTAN, October 12 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, together with the heads of foreign delegations, watched a concert timed to the Astana Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

The leaders held a conversation before the event.

Kazakh folk songs and melodies, classical symphonies were performed, opera and ballet works were presented at the concert, held at Astana Opera Theatre. The cultural program reflects such universal values ​​as kindness, friendship and peace. 

Source: UzA

