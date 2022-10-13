Submit Release
Technical Writer’s Debut Fiction Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

It would be difficult to divorce oneself completely from life’s experiences in the creation of fiction.”
— Tom Badgett
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Badgett’s The Courier and Other Tall Tales: More David Thomas Stone stories is a collection of 10 short stories inspired by the author’s real-life experiences. Tom’s work is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchemesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.

In the opening parts of the book, Tom writes, “This collection is fiction, but some of these observations have factual basis, things I've seen, heard about or experienced. Events inaccurately remembered or remembered and edited to fit the current story. Something I've heard and made a part of my memories.” From an elderly couple on an overnight getaway trip, to a young girl who becomes a woman under some of the harshest circumstances one could imagine, Tom’s stories will surely pique readers’ interests and touch their memories.

Throughout Tom’s professional career as a technical writer penning pieces for radio, television, news, and film, he has written vignettes— ranging from prose to poetry— that he referred to as “snaphots.” After 15 years of retirement, Tom decided to expand these writings which eventually became the content of the book.

