Historical Drama About England’s First Woman Playwright Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
“When she attends the theater with her friend, she sometimes imagines that they are watching a play written by herself rather than Master Will Shakespeare.””FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maureen Cary’s Winter's Fire is a historical drama that details the life of Lady Elizabeth Cary and her struggles to become a playwright in politically-turbulent England. Maureen’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Fair Trade Grounds.
— Maureen Cary
Lady Elizabeth Cary finds herself in the company of Countess Mary Herbert, her friend, and mentor when the latter invited Lady Elizabeth for a stay at Baynards Castle. With rumors of assassination plots and the blowing up of the House of Lords, people are burdened with suspicion resulting in everyone keeping their own council. Even the residents of Baynards Castle have their secrets that could provoke a scandal: clandestine meetings with a well-known
visitor occur at night inside the castle halls. But Lady Elizabeth is not immune to secrecy herself. The one secret Elizabeth is considering confiding to Countess Mary has to do with her growing desire to write her own play.
A native of California, Maureen Cary has spent twenty years teaching college-bound seniors in the Bay Area. While doing research for her course Survey of British Literature, she came upon the story of England's first woman playwright, Lady Elizabeth Tanfield Cary. Needless to say, hers was a story Ms. Cary felt compelled to tell.
Interested readers may purchase their copies on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter