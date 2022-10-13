Submit Release
Supernatural Thriller Novel Joins The Frankfurter Buchmesse

It was her dead mother, Bertha Mae. She began chocking at the sight of those horrible red eyes, the stench and the skin that was loose and hanging on what used to be her face.”
— Carolyn Virginia Parnell
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Virginia Parnell’s The Ghost of Bertha Mae is a supernatural thriller that centers around Yvette Hardin’s frightening ordeal as she tries to survive the haunting of her dead mother. Carolyn’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.

Yvette Hardin was born to a narcissistic mother who detested her from the moment she was born. Over the years, Yvette had grown accustomed to her mother’s various forms of abuse. The year before Yvette’s graduation, Bertha Mae’s health starts to decline. She pretends to change and become a better mother. Yvette is suspicious. Bertha Mae dies a few days after her graduation, devastating her. Did Bertha Mae change after her demise? If so, Exactly how?

Carolyn Virginia Parnell began writing in 1985 and self-published her first work in 2005. Since that time, she has written several books. In addition to writing, she served as commissioner for a community hospital for eighteen years. she also served on a mental health board for twenty-three years, as well as numerous other boards, volunteering in her community for more than forty years in which she was instrumental in causing positive changes, thereby receiving several awards for her service.

Buy your copies of this gripping novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

