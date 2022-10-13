Manchin, Capito Announce $680K for 13 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

October 12, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $680,700 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for 13 projects across West Virginia. The funding will support upgrading local infrastructure, boosting small business development, strengthening agricultural production and providing additional resources for West Virginia communities.





“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long term jobs. I am pleased USDA is investing more than $680K in these 13 critical projects across West Virginia, which will strengthen local infrastructure, support small business expansion, help provide a variety of resources for West Virginians and much more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive,” said Senator Manchin.







“It’s great to see West Virginia receive funding through USDA’s Rural Development program that will improve our infrastructure, strengthen our small businesses, and provide a boost to communities across our state,” Senator Capito said. “I am confident that this funding will help make a difference in communities throughout West Virginia, and I look forward to continuing my efforts to secure resources that help support our localities and improve the lives of our residents.”





Individual awards listed below: