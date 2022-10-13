RealtyJuggler Offers Fall Database Cleanup and eCard Training for Agents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced the availability of a new one-on-one training focused on cleaning up your real estate database, sending an eCard, as well as printing labels for Christmas cards. This latest training is in addition to onboarding and tune-up training already available. "The combination of sending a holiday eCard email and a physical Christmas card is the easiest way to keep your database accurate. RealtyJuggler can automate this process, giving you peace of mind that your database is up to date." explains Scott Schmitz, RealtyJuggler's president and co-founder.
Each year between 10-20% of your email addresses will go bad, as people switch email accounts. People typically spend an average of less than 8 years in their homes before moving. Renters move even more frequently. This means that your mailing address information also need to be updated periodically. The quickest way to identify people who have changed either their email or physical address is to send them something using RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software.
This new complimentary one-on-one training session takes approximately one hour and provides hands-on help in getting your database ready for a mailout. Before the end of training, you will have the opportunity to schedule an eCard for Halloween, Fall, or Thanksgiving, and print mailing labels for your Christmas cards.
Contact RealtyJuggler now to schedule your training session. Fall Database Cleanup training is complimentary and is part of the RealtyJuggler free trial and membership.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
###
Scott Schmitz
