Elite Connections International, Award Winning Matchmaking Company, Ending the Year with Rave Reviews

Sherri Murphy - CEO and Founder of Elite Connections Tammi Pickle - VP of Elite Connections Happy Couple on Boat - Elite Connections

Frogs get old fast. Elite Connections International Matchmaking Agency has the tools to help searchers find the Prince, or Princess, of their dreams.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a timeless story of torment and frustration. The search for a lifelong mate can be more than tedious and annoying, it can be dangerous as well. There are any number of apps out there claiming to help people find who they need, but, algorithms barely scratch the surface of the dating scene.

People hire any number of professionals to help with many aspects of their lives. …landscapers, chefs, house sitters, drivers, attorneys… It makes perfect sense to hire a professional matchmaker to help one find the most important thing in one’s life: Love.

That’s where the trained, professional matchmakers at Elite Connections International come in. They have a proven track record with thousands of happy clients and an A+ business rating.

Starting in 1994, Elite Connections has created a twenty-eight year track record of successful matchmaking one can be confident in when employing their services.

Elite Connections International is an exclusive, private, professional dating agency one can be assured of going above and beyond while finding the correct, best mates for their clients. They provide a team of experts offering an array of dating services for their high caliber clients. Attention to clients, matchmaker’s intuition, and driving desire for superlative performance have been bringing happy, successful couples together for more than twenty-eight years by Elite Connections International.

They’ve grown their business by establishing their reputation for bringing an exceedingly personalized approach to helping their clients find the best match. Understanding a client’s needs and desires is a source of intense pride for their professional matchmakers and helps them provide only the best matches.

What do the clients of Elite Connections International say?

“I was one of the many single women in Los Angeles who was fed up with dating. I was so happy when my matchmakers introduced me to some incredible, elite, single men. They found me Dan and he’s the one for me!”

~Deb~

“Elite Connections shows you the way through the cloud of dating madness online. I’ve met some really nice women and the matchmakers give you the real facts to meet real women.”

~Joseph~

“Gayle and I are a true matchmaking success story. She’s the best thing that has ever happened to me. Of course our matchmaker attended when we got married in Palm Springs! Thank goodness I joined Elite Connections.”

~Keith & Gayle~

One should not let loneliness be their constant companion while Elite Connections International can help.