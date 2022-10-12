Governor Newsom Announces $53 Million in New Housing Grants to Help Older Adults and Adults with Disabilities 

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services (CDSS), today announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created with these funds. This new investment follows $47 million that was awarded to five organizations this past August.

“California is making significant housing investments to support some of our most vulnerable residents – low-income older adults and adults with disabilities – to live with safety and dignity in their communities,” said Governor Newsom. “We are supporting local communities to acquire, renovate and upgrade properties throughout the state – providing, not just a place to call home, but helping individuals stay out of homelessness. In California, we’re doubling down on our efforts to deliver more housing and services in record time and at a fraction of the price.”

Grants were awarded through the new Community Care Expansion (CCE) Program, which, through Governor’s Newsom’s budget, will provide a total of $570 million for the acquisition, rehabilitation, and construction of adult and senior care facilities serving Supplemental Security Income/State Supplementary Payment (SSI/SSP) and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI) applicants and recipients, as well as other community-based residential care settings, such as permanent supportive housing and recuperative care sites.

“These significant and timely investments will provide new housing options that will support older adults and adults with disabilities in California,” CDSS Director Kim Johnson said. “We must continue to combat our homelessness crisis. Through this effort, we are breathing new life into old facilities and acquiring and building new facilities that will support some of our most vulnerable residents, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness.”

Funding is being issued in the following amounts to these 14 additional projects:

Integrated Elder Care, Inc. has been awarded $11,589,180 to rehabilitate an existing licensed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly in Redlands (San Bernardino County) that will prioritize SSI/SSP and CAPI applicants and recipients who are over the age of 50. The project will add 52 beds.

Senior Coast Living has been awarded $9,079,550 to acquire and convert an existing motel in National City (San Diego County) into a licensed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly that will serve SSI/SSP and CAPI applicants and recipients. The project will add 68 beds.

The JWCH Institute, Inc. has been awarded $8,287,727 to acquire and renovate a licensed Adult Residential Facility in Azusa (Los Angeles County). The project will add 96 beds.

East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation has been awarded $4,986,000 to construct a new building with Permanent Supportive Housing units for formerly homeless individuals and households in Oakland (Alameda County). The project will add 30 units.

Native Directions and Home CA have been issued awards for two projects, one in Shingle Springs (El Dorado County) for $4,548,890 and the second in Rescue (El Dorado County) for $4,597,895. These funds will be used to construct two separate licensed Adult Residential Facilities to serve Tribal members in the San Joaquin Delta area with long-term housing and linkages to supportive services. Each project will add 30 beds.

Self Help Enterprises has been awarded $4,051,471 to construct prefabricated mobile homes for residents experiencing homelessness in Goshen (Tulare County). The project will add 36 units.

Progressive Care, Inc. has been awarded $2,054,597 to rehabilitate an existing licensed Adult Residential Facility in Whittier (Los Angeles County) to expand capacity for SSI/SSP and CAPI applicants and recipients. The project will add 28 beds.

The Berkeley Food and Housing Project has been awarded $1,180,325 to convert an existing shelter in Berkeley (Alameda County) into a licensed Adult Residential Facility. The project will add 15 beds.

The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness has been awarded $1,001,338 to renovate an existing licensed Adult Residential Facility in Santa Barbara that will prioritize individuals eligible for SSI/SSP and CAPI who are at risk of homelessness. The project will add 9 beds.

Xencare II, Inc. has been issued awards for two projects in Fresno. One project has been awarded $661,106 to convert an existing residential structure into a licensed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly. The other project has been awarded $620,013 to construct a licensed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly. Each project will add 3 beds.

PathPoint has been awarded $191,480 to renovate and expand an existing licensed Adult Residential Facility in Santa Barbara. The project will add 2 beds.

Housing Consortium of the East Bay has been awarded $157,465 in predevelopment funds to develop schematic designs for one-bedroom Permanent Supportive Housing units for medically vulnerable seniors in Oakland (Alameda County).

The Governor’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the state budget this year invests an additional $3 billion in behavioral health housing, homeless emergency aid, and encampment rehousing strategies, creating a package totaling over $15 billion in funding.

