Zigong Lantern Group Partners with UK’s Gulliver’s Land Theme Park
Orlando, FL Based Zigong Lantern Group Partners with World Famous UK Attraction Park, Gulliver’s Land, to install UK’s most Magical Lantern ExperienceORLANDO, FL, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only American owned lantern arts company, Zigong Lantern Group, an Orlando FL, based company, has picked up another, major worldwide project. This time, Zigong Lantern Group partners with Gulliver’s Land Theme Park, a major family attraction park, located in the United Kingdom. Gulliver’s Land operates 4 major attraction parks throughout the UK, declaring Milton Keynes location to be the site for UK’s most magical lights experience, called Land of Lights. The festival exhibition will begin in November 2022, until February 2023.
Land of Lights was meticulously custom designed by the creative people of Gulliver’s Land and Zigong Lantern Group. This process took several months of full-time dedication and creative ability. These oversized lamps that will illuminate Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, are handcrafted works of art, that require hundreds of welders, electricians, silk placement specialists, engineers, installation crews, complex logistics, graphic designers, and fine detailed artists. These handcrafted lamps range in size, with many different themes, powered by LED, with a delicate silk exterior, and hundreds of different colors.
Chief of the Board & CEO of Zigong Lantern Group, Justin Corsa said, "This project was certainly not easy, as both sides were incredibly determined to custom design and produce an unforgettable experience at Gulliver’s. Both sides worked incredibly hard, and I’m very grateful and thankful to have such an amazing partner. Land of Lights is and will be UK’s most magical lights experience of the year, and we are looking forward to going live.’’
Darren Hoy, Land of Lights Festival Manager, said: ‘‘It’s been a privilege to see this incredible project come to life. Our site will be transformed into a magical festival where guests can explore 1 mile of amazing light installations. Working closely with Zigong Lantern Group has been a fantastic experience, we know our guests are going to be as excited to see Land of Lights as we are to host it.’’
Zigong Lantern Group is an American owned lantern arts organization, operating all elements of production and design in house, with the determination to produce with the highest levels of quality and ethics inside the industry. The Orlando based lantern arts company is an award-winning design and fabrication company, specializing in custom designed, illuminating, handcrafted lantern art. For more information, visit zigonglanterngroup.com
Tickets are now on sale for Land of Lights, at UK’s Gulliver’s Resort in Milton Keynes. Tickets are expected to sell out, so it’s recommended to purchase early. For ticket purchasing and information, visit landoflights.co.uk
ZIGONG LANTERN GROUP | True AMERICAN CEO Story