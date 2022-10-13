Inland Empire Credit Union Helps Local Businesses
Altura Credit Union Re-launching Small Business Empowerment Grant Program, Offering $10,000 Grants to Inland Empire Businesses
It's about the relationships we make, not only between Altura and these businesses, but between the businesses themselves and our community members.”RIVERSIDE, CA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altura Credit Union sets to re-launch their Small Business Empowerment Grant Program, offering $10,000 grants to businesses within the Inland Empire.
The Small Business Empowerment Grant program was first launched in 2020 amidst the global pandemic, in an effort to assist local businesses. The grant program is funded by The Altura Foundation, the Credit Union’s 501c3 non-profit organization. Founded in 1993, The Altura Foundation also funded the 2020 Small Business Empowerment Grant Program.
Jennifer Binkley-Heiting, President and CEO of Altura Credit Union, hopes the program will continue to evolve and take place annually. “We really saw the potential of all the small businesses in our community,” Binkley-Heiting said. “[The grants] are for established businesses that are looking to either expand out a product line, improve the community or do something where they can add value… it could be marketing, it could be innovation, it could be expansion–something that helps their business grow.”
Riverside’s Route 30 Brewing Company was one of the businesses to benefit from the 2020 round of grants. While many businesses struggled during 2020, Route 30 Brewing was mostly concerned with losing their newly opened downtown location.
“I know everyone had a hard time, but we don't serve food. So, we were mandated to be closed most of the time, because we couldn't accommodate the food regulation that the state had in place,” said Eric Brummel, co-founder of Route 30 Brewing Company.
The $10,000 awarded to Route 30 Brewing was enough to make two months’ rent for their downtown location. “It is part of the reason we still have our downtown location,” Brummel said.
For Altura Credit Union, it is stories like Route 30 Brewing Company's that have driven them to re-launch the grant program for 2022. To celebrate the re-launch, Altura Credit Union is again partnering with Route 30 Brewing Company to host an “Altura Night” at their downtown location off Mission Inn Ave. The night will take place on October 20, and will feature the release of a new co-branded brew, called “Hello Neighbor.” Oranges for the beer will be sourced locally, and a portion of all sales will go back to The Altura Foundation to fund future small business grants.
The celebratory night will further symbolize the importance of giving back.
“Small Businesses are what makes our communities special and keep them thriving,” said Binkley-Heiting. “It's about the relationships we make, not only between Altura and these businesses, but between the businesses themselves and our community members.”
Applications for the 2022 Small Business Empowerment Grant program are open and can be found at alturacu.com/businessgrant.
About Altura Credit Union: Since 1957, Altura Credit Union has been dedicated to serving the communities of Riverside County. With over 170,000 Members and 20 branches, we are committed to enriching the lives and empowering the dreams of our members, communities, and employees. When you choose to be a member, you’re choosing to make a difference in your own backyard. We know how important it is to be there when it matters most, and we collectively choose to make every decision with the purpose of bettering the lives around us. Altura is so much more than a financial institution; we’re an institution that bridges community, care, people, and finances. To us, you’re more than a number; you’re our family, our friend, and our neighbor. Altura Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Riverside and San Diego counties; select cities in San Bernardino and Orange counties; as well as U.S. Military, U.S. Government and Civilian employees working at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County; and retirees of the United States Armed Forces. For more information on Altura, visit www.alturacu.com, or call 1-888-883-7228.
