The Andrus Hotel Named a 2022 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence Nominee Finalist
We are thrilled to announce that we are a 2022 Historic Hotels of America® Awards of Excellence Nominee Finalist!
...honored to be nominated as a finalist for the Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year. It's wonderful that 10 yrs of hard work and investment have produced the jewel box hotel envisioned.”DILLON, MT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Dillon MT], September 20, 2022 – The Andrus Hotel in Dillon MT is pleased to announce it is a nominee finalist for Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year. Each year, the Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence honor, encourage, and recognize the most exemplary historic hotels, hoteliers, and leadership practices. The Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence are presented to historic hotels and hoteliers demonstrating innovative leadership, stewardship, and contribution to furthering the recognition, preservation, and celebration of these preeminent historic hotels and their histories.
— Dr. John Micha
Winners will be announced at the 2022 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala, which will take place at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama (USA) on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7 pm. The award winners will be announced in front of an audience of owners, general managers, senior decision-makers, and guests representing many of the finest historic hotels from around the world.
The Andrus Hotel is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture and ambiance.
“We are delighted to recognize The Andrus Hotel, in being nominated for Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year,” said Lawrence P. Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “This hotel is part of a select group of nominee finalists in a number of categories. It is an honor to be nominated and recognized.”
“The Andrus Hotel is so honored to be nominated as a finalist for the Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year Award. It is wonderful to feel that 10 years of hard work and investment has produced the jewel box hotel we envisioned,” said hotel owner, Dr. John Micha. “We have recently won awards as Best of Montana Historic Hotel and Best of Montana Rural Hotel as well as one of Best of Montana’s Top 3 Luxury Hotels. The Historic Hotels of America nomination for Best New Member Hotel takes our recognition to a national level. That means so much to our team and to the small rural town of Dillon, MT. Thank you all so much.”
About The Andrus Hotel
The Andrus Hotel is a luxury, boutique hotel featuring fully equipped kitchens, the finest linens, and signature bath products from Beekman 1802. Throughout the hotel you'll find a curated collection of art, vintage pieces from the original property and murals depicting the history of The Andrus Hotel and the surrounding area.
About Historic Hotels of America®
Historic Hotels of America® is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States of America. To be nominated and selected for membership in this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historical significance. Of the more than 300 historic hotels inducted into Historic Hotels of America from 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, all historic hotels faithfully preserve their sense of authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org/US.
