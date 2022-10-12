Angelucci Jewelry: Four Generations of Passion for the Art of Jewelry Making
A family-owned jewelry store that specializes in engagement rings and diamonds has expanded worldwide thanks to the innovation and vision of Pasquale Angelucci.WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry and diamonds are a sign of commitment and love for a couple. Angelucci Jewelry guides couples and clients through selection, design, and creation as the company helps create the perfect engagement ring for the client. Angelucci Jewelry has been a part of this business for four generations making custom engagement rings and wedding bands locally in Whittier.
Pasquale quoted, “The right piece of jewelry transforms into an indispensable part of you. Jewelry is part of the DNA of being human.”
Custom engagement and wedding bands, diamond earrings and pendants, gold bracelets and necklaces, and many other jewelry styles can be designed and bought at Angelucci Jewelry. The company is dedicated to helping its clients find the perfect diamond jewelry. The company's main focus is custom engagement rings, wedding bands, and anniversary gifts. The rings are created according to the customers' specifications to provide the best service.
Pasquale and Angelucci's jewelers aim to provide customers with unique rings that fit their personalities, lifestyle, and budgets. Angelucci is proud to be called a family jeweler and works extremely hard to guide customers through the process of creating the perfect ring. While striving for the best, the company also focuses on unwavering quality in jewelry.
A customer reviewed the jewelry shop on google and stated, “Extremely high-quality products! They contacted me and helped me every step of the way! 100% recommended for anyone looking.”
Expert advice is essential in any craft-based industry. Angelucci provides a free consultation with one of the trusted jewelers. They will help customers choose the perfect ring for their fiance using state-of-the-art CAD CAM design technology. Customer service is the pride of the company. The expert gemologist will guide the customer in designing and creating the perfect ring representing the couple's love for one another.
The diamonds at Angelucci Fine Jewelry follow The Four C's: Clarity, Color, Cut, and Carat weight. These properties determine the quality of a diamond, and the customer will receive what they see at the shop. While providing the best quality jewelry, Angelucci educates and empowers customers to always make the right choice.
The motto of Angelucci Jewelry is, "Love your clients, treat them well, and you will have a client for life!"
About Angelucci Jewelry
Born in Los Angeles in 1974, Pasquale Agelucci studied marketing, international business, and gemmology, making him an expert in the jewelry sector. At 17, he became a manager of the Los Angeles store and completed a degree in translation and interpretation. Living in Italy helped open Pasquale's perspective on the business. He brought his knowledge back to his family business in 2006 and created the possibility of expanding the small boutique into a worldwide brand.
