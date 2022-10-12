Cold Blooded The Movie
The Real Rick James Story is here.
My teacher said i would grow up to be a Hoodlum or an Entertainer
— Rick James
COLD BLOODED THE MOVIE
[N.Y, N.Y., 10-12-22] The only QUIET thing known about Rick James was when he was fast asleep or his unannounced acts of Benevolence. Firsthand accounts from William A Rhinehart THE STONE CITY BAND member have shared many unspoken events and true accounts to Ascended Motion Pictures that has led to the conversations to produce a dramatic Bio Pic of the late RICK JAMES. The films development is being fast tracked to Preproduction.
It’s been said timing is everything and (AMPI) is in agreement as it’s been learned that the famed DJ Khaled has sampled the RICK JAMES–EDDIE MURPHY track “Party all the time”.
The HIP HOP spin on the track has been said to have reached the number 8 spot on the HOT 100 of BILLBOARD. Prior to this news yet another Rick James track “SUPER FREAK” was relaunched by Nicki Minaj reaching the number 1spot on BILLBOARD HOT 100.
“Cold Blooded The Movie”, is being fast tracked as talks are on the table with an undisclosed studio, which has already made a leap of financial faith positioning them appears to be very warm. The outcome is yet to be revealed as neither side is disclosing any information to the media. Time is of the essence, as its two Major Bio Pic’s that are in-house at (AMPI) as winner take all is the mindset of the company.
The Grammy award winner, MOTOWN recording artist and author, the late RICK JAMES electrified music career spanned over twenty years. James was dubbed the Master of PFUNK, and knew no limits as he promoted ROCK CONCERTS during his musical tenure. During his career, James was embraced by rockers such as Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Steven Tyler of the famed (AEROSMITH) and Neil Young of (CROSBY STILLS NASH & YOUNG). It’s also known Rick James recorded music with Neil Young that has yet to be spoken for.
Now might be a good time….
[Ascended Motion Pictures Inc] is a [The New AVANT GARDE of Cinema]
If you would like more information about this topic, email us. ”See Header”
