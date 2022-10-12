Submit Release
Marketplace at Birdcage Announces Fallin’ into Fun Event

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketplace at Birdcage announced their first annual Fall event, Fallin’ into Fun, which will be taking place on Sunday, October 30th, from 12 pm - 4 pm.

The free event will take place behind Birdcage’s Bath & Body Works and Ulta, right next to the Wide Open Walls (WOW) murals painted earlier this year. Attendees will enjoy a makers market with local artisans and crafters, free carnival games and craft activities, music, food trucks, and a beer garden.

“We’re so excited to kick off our first in-person event since the pandemic. We are looking forward to bringing the community together to support local vendors and celebrate Fall,” shared Jillian Pangalangan, Senior Manager, Project Management. “Fallin’ into Fun is going to be a fun-filled event for the whole family.”

Fallin’ into Fun is partnering with Sac Community Collective, which brings communities together through markets and fundraisers, TEAM Bradshaw, the non-profit affiliate of the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter, along with Sunrise Marketplace, made up of over 400 stores, restaurants and services, located in the heart of Citrus Heights. RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fallin-into-fun-tickets-440030953427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information, please visit www.marketplaceatbirdcage.com/fallin-into-fun, or contact Sandy Stolz at sandy@infuzemarketing.com.

About Marketplace at Birdcage
Marketplace at Birdcage is a neighborhood and regional shopping center located at 5975 Birdcage Centre Ln, Citrus Heights, CA 95610. From clothing and crafts to groceries and restaurants, Marketplace at Birdcage is your one-stop shop for all your needs. Please visit our website, www.marketplaceatbirdcage.com, for a complete list of storefronts and calendar updates.

