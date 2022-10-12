Next-Gen electric vehicle company Dash EV establishing operations in Greenville County, S.C.
Carsharing pioneer to create at least 10 new jobs as it establishes headquarters
“Greenville welcomes Dash EV to our internationally recognized business community and celebrate the culture of innovation and sustainability they bring to Greenville County and our state.” ”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs.
— Willis Meadows, Director, GADC
“Dash EV is thrilled to be establishing our headquarters in South Carolina. The state’s commitment to green energy and electric vehicles provides the perfect opportunity for us to provide an affordable, zero-emission carsharing program for the Greenville and Clemson communities to get to school, work, grocery shopping and more,” said Dash EV Founder and CEO Roman Kuropas. “We look forward to expanding to other communities in South Carolina, and working with the South Carolina Research Authority, Governor McMaster and the entire state on innovating sustainable transportation — now and in the future.”
Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
“South Carolina has become a hub for innovative automotive companies, and with this announcement, our impressive roster only continues to grow. We welcome Dash EV to South Carolina and look forward to the work they will do here,” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
A family-owned company, Dash EV is committed to building affordable electric vehicles for everyone. The company proudly aims to offer transportation services to communities in need and to help lower America's carbon footprint. Dash EV is currently focused on providing universities and cities affordable zero-emission first- and last-mile mobility. Its shared and on-demand service complements other existing transportation options in campuses, neighborhoods, and cities.
“Dash EV’s innovative combination of electric vehicle technology and carsharing services is a unique concept, and we welcome this cutting-edge company to the Greenville County community. Dash EV is the type of company that underscores our vision at S.C. Commerce, which is to embrace the future to ensure South Carolina’s sustainable advantage,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
Located at 355 South Main Street in Greenville, Dash EV’s facility will serve as the company’s headquarters.
Working with the Greenville County and city officials, the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA) began engaging with DASH EV in 2020. Since then, SCRA has introduced DASH EV to potential partners and clients, culminating in the award of a new relocation grant to bring DASH EV’s headquarters to South Carolina, which will create more technology jobs and opportunities for residents of the state.
“We are excited to be part of this collaboration that is bringing DASH EV to South Carolina,” stated Bob Quinn, SCRA executive director. “The job creation potential — as well as the prospects for new technologies and innovation — is the result of SCRA working with trusted partners, including the Upstate SC Alliance, Carolinas Alliance 4 Innovation (CA4I), Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), and South Carolina Department of Commerce.”
Operations are expected to be online by mid-December. Individuals interested in joining the Dash EV team should visit the company’s contact page.
“We welcome Dash EV to our internationally recognized business community and celebrate the culture of innovation and sustainability they bring to Greenville County and our state,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “We take pride in being home to their new headquarters and helping advance the next-generation mobility solutions they are developing.”
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in creation of over 32,000 new jobs, more than $6.1 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
Sam Patrick
Patrick Marketing
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn