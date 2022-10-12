IdeaNova Launches INPLAY Audio to Deliver Music and Podcasts to Users
Platform enhancement lets customers source, configure and stream audio and podcast content
INPLAY Audio is two distinct platforms: one for music, one for podcasts. It's appeal is its seamless integration with various online/offline platforms companies use to reach their audiences.”NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IdeaNova Technologies, a leader in secure video streaming, has introduced INPLAY Audio, a new offering which delivers music and podcasts to users. An enhancement to IdeaNova’s well established INPLAY secure video streaming platform, it provides a seamless, web-based integration interface that lets users enjoy their favorite music or podcasts.
— IdeaNova CTO Janne Pelkonen
Integrated into the INPLAY portal platform, INPLAY Audio lets users quickly upload content, discover and preselect their favorite music or podcasts for subsequent listening, and engage in an array of social network functionality including text / video chat and web conferencing. INPLAY Audio can also be used independently from the INPLAY portal. This allows customers to integrate and customize it within their own user interface platforms. A web-based component built using responsive design in modern technologies, INPLAY Audio supports a wide range of web platforms on laptops/computers, Android, and iOS/iPad devices.
IdeaNova’s recently released INPLAY Content Loader is currently being integrated into INPLAY Audio for fast and efficient transfer of content.
IdeaNova has partnered with NueMeta LLC, a leading music distribution company, to provide INPLAY Audio clients access to a fully licensed music catalog customizable to their needs. “We are excited to be working with IdeaNova to help create an exceptional listening experience that both clients and consumers will absolutely love,” said NueMeta CEO Nick Sincaglia.
RFI podcast content is featured in English and Spanish language and provides the launch content base for the podcast component of INPLAY Audio. “We are delighted to be in at beginning for this project which will ultimately allow RFI content to easily reach a wider audience.” said France24’s Serge Schick, Director of International Development and Commercial Resources – Executive Vice-President Member of the Board.
“INPLAY Audio is offered as two distinct platforms: one for listening to music and one for podcasts. The product’s appeal is its seamless integration with various online or offline platforms that companies use to reach out to their audience,” said IdeaNova CTO Janne Pelkonen. “INPLAY Audio is integrated with ‘Now Playing,’ making background listening possible.”
For more information or to contact us about Content Loader, visit the official IdeaNova website: https://www.ideanovatech.com/products/
About IdeaNova Technologies, Inc.
IdeaNova Technologies, Inc. is a software company with more than a decade of experience in IT security and secure video streaming. The company pioneered the distribution and integration of secure streaming technologies in aviation, media, and entertainment industries. If you’d like to learn more about Inconcert, Intouch, Inplay or the growing suite of products, please contact IdeaNova Technologies at 630-470-9477 or email info@ideanovatech.com.
Carol Felton
IdeaNova Technologies
+1 831-662-3509
cfelton@ideanovatech.com