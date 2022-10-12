“Ms Marvel”and “Wanda Vision” Editor Nona Khodai, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Their Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online or In Person November 7th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the November 7th class will be Emmy-nominated Editor Nona Khodai, ACE**

Nona Khodai, ACE, is an Emmy-nominated picture editor working in Los Angeles, CA. Her most recent credits include Marvel’s "Ms. Marvel," "Wandavision," and the Amazon series "The Boys." Her past editing credits include "Revolution," "Colony," "The Strain," and "Amazing Stories." She is also a member of the American Cinema Editors.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online and in person beginning on November 7, 2022. Class runs Monday through Friday from 10 AM ET to 6 PM ET. For more information on the Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview. If you are interested in taking the class online please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online for all information and requirements. “We are extremely excited to announce that “Ms. Marvel” Editor Nona Khodai, ACE, will be our next Artist in Residence,” says MEWShop President, Jason Banke, "Nona’s amazing work on Disney + and “The Boys”, as well as her work as an Assistant Editor has led to her to where she is now, and why she is a perfect mentor for our students!” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends October 21st.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive will run both online and in person Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch.

In person students will be provided with an iMac workstation to use during class time. The workstation comes preloaded with programs and media for the course.

Online students will be provided with class media and projects prior to class start date. Lessons, screenings and discussions will take place via Zoom. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working. For additional questions on online training, please contact jason@mewshop.com.



**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.