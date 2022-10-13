Submit Release
Mbanq’s ‘FinTech Project Estimator’ Simplifies FinTech Project Planning

Mbanq is one of the fastest growing FinTechs in the world.

Mbanq sets up and operates banks and Credit Unions as a service

A convenient tool that plans FinTech projects that involve digital banking solutions

Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq's CTO

Mbanq creates a ‘FinTech Project Estimator’ to improve understanding of resource necessities to launch digital banking solutions.

Mbanq's FinTech Project Estimator enables you to streamline your project planning to reduce costs and speed up time to market.”
— Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq CTO
SAN FRANCISCO, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based Mbanq, a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider, has launched an online tool to help FinTech entrepreneurs and businesses plan out their FinTech projects.

Mbanq’s ‘FinTech Project Estimator’ examines key aspects of digital banking services and clarifies project costs and resources needed for successful launch. It incorporates all aspects of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions to create a full picture of project success. This includes:

• Banking license requirements and acquisition
• Cloud-based and on-premise technology stacks
• Checking and savings accounts
• Credit and debit cards (physical and virtual)
• Ongoing regulatory and compliance
• Front-end access via web, Android and iOS
• Account onboarding and daily operations
• Dispute Resolutions-as-Service (DRaaS)

Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq's CTO, says: “Mbanq’s ‘FinTech Project Estimator’ is open for all to use. The information entered helps Mbanq’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) experts assess and codify resources and milestones that are necessary for projects that need digital banking solutions.

“It’s a big advantage to be absolutely clear, very early in the process, on what it takes to deliver digital financial services. With this new tool you are able to streamline your project planning to reduce costs and speed up time to market.

"The project estimator coordinates seamlessly with Mbanq’s strong team of BaaS experts who guide clients, step-by-step, through the entire decision-making process of building a bank and taking it live."

The FinTech Project Estimator can be used to help plan any type of FinTech project and is particularly suitable for banks, Credit Unions, digital banking FinTechs, and non-financial companies that wish to include embedded finance. You can access it here. www.mbanq.com/fintech-project-estimator

Mbanq is a world-leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes financial technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com

Alex Player
Mbanq
