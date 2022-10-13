Cell Microsystems Expands Distribution in Europe
Agreement with OLS OMNI Life Science Announced
The CellRaft Technology fits well within our portfolio and fills a key gap in the marketplace.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Microsystems Inc., a developer of advanced research tools for single cell workflows, is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement with OLS OMNI Life Sciences, a distributor of solutions in cell culture, cell counting, flow cytometry, imaging, and cell analysis.
Cell Microsystems offers the CellRaft AIR® System, an integrated platform that uses proprietary technology, including the unique CellRaft Array, to maintain cells in an unperturbed state, leading to improved viability of single cells, highly proliferative colonies, and superior clonal outgrowth. This technology dramatically increases the number of clones available for downstream applications. A one-of-a-kind solution, the CellRaft Technology allows customers to go beyond what they can do with other technologies, adding the ability to automatically isolate cells or colonies with the desired attributes in dimensions of gene expression, morphology, function, and time.
“A critical unmet need in the single cell workflow is the fast and efficient development of monoclonal colonies with high viability and rapid proliferation,” said Gary Pace, CEO at Cell Microsystems. “The current technologies in the market do not address this need, especially for the broad range of cell lines and types in use today. We are very excited to bring the CellRaft Technology to the European scientific community, and I firmly believe that OLS OMNI Life Science is the perfect channel partner for our go-to-market strategy in Europe.”
“Cell Microsystems is pleased to have OMNI Life Science represent the CellRaft AIR system in Germany, Benelux, and the Nordic region, said Scott McGinnis, Vice President of Global Sales at Cell Microsystems. “The symmetry with their current teams’ capabilities in cell-based workflows make OLS OMNI Life Sciences a perfect partner as we bring this exciting new technology to customers around the globe.”
“We are very excited to offer the CellRaft Technology to our customers. Our commercial team was very impressed with the capabilities of the instrument during training in our laboratory, and they are ready to demo the instrument for researchers,” said Dr. Andreas Friese, COO at OLS OMNI Life Science. “The CellRaft Technology fits well within our portfolio and fills a key gap in the marketplace.”
Countries covered by OLS OMNI include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, and Sweden.
To find out more about Cell Microsystem products and availability, please email info@cellmicrosystems.com.
About Cell Microsystems
Cell Microsystems’ lead products, the CellRaft AIR® System and CellRaft® Arrays, enable complex workflows to be performed on a single consumable, including clonal propagation of single cells for CRISPR gene editing, cell line development, stem cell studies, organoids and other 3D cultures, cell-based assays, and genomics research. The System uses real-time on-array image analysis under standard culture conditions that enables single cells or clones to be independently isolated for additional culturing or downstream analysis. The System enables single cell workflows with unperturbed phenotypes, high viability, and efficient yields producing results with faster turnaround times to downstream analysis and with richer datasets for discovery and translational research. Learn more at www.cellmicrosystems.com.
About OLS OMNI Life Science
OLS OMNI Life Science is established as manufacturer and partner for leading technology organizations and companies. Focusing on people and innovations the OLS mission is to promote research in Life Sciences with smart, reliable and user-friendly. The OLS instruments are found in laboratories of the public sector, private laboratories, and laboratories of the pharmaceutical – and biotechnology industries.
The broad product portfolio includes instruments, reagents and services for cell culture, counting, imaging, flow cytometry, single cell sorting and analysis supporting a wide range of applications. The OLS experts consult, train and support the researchers and scientists with their expertise and knowledge. Get to know OLS OMNI Life Science as the Partner in Cell Research at https://www.ols-bio.com.
