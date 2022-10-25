Affordable Dental Implants Available in Bethlehem from DICE Dental
DICE Dental offers affordable implants for Bethlehem Township residents.
Dental implants do an amazing job of restoring the appearance of a patient’s smile and getting them out of pain caused by tooth decay.”BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of Bethlehem Township in need of dental implants can find one at DICE Dental. A dental implant helps replace a missing tooth root, remediating the issues caused by missing teeth, including jawbone atrophy, pain, and possible infection.
— Dr. Matthew Lang
During a dental implant procedure, a titanium screw is surgically embedded into the jawbone. Over several weeks, the jawbone fuses to the screw to provide support and stability. Then, a color-matched crown is placed over the screw to add a more natural finish.
“Dental implants do an amazing job of restoring the appearance of a patient’s smile and getting them out of pain caused by tooth decay,” says Dr. Matthew Lang of DICE Dental.
Dental implants in Bethlehem start at only $750. This low price is extended to all patients whether or not they have dental insurance.
Dentures are another popular service offered by Dr. Lang and his team. Dentures in Bethlehem start at only $499. Conventional and implant-retained dentures are both available.
To learn more about affordable dental implants from the Bethlehem dentist and to request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/. New patients are welcome.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
