“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Partners with Target for New Ad; Veteran Commercial Actor Mike Whaley Joins Cast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Whaley, who has more than 73 television and film credits and has appeared in more than 467 commercial spots, is thrilled to announce he will be promoting the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in a new ad for Target.
Whaley will be appearing in the commercial with child actor Ka'Miyah Bright and Dominique Thorne, who is featured as superheroine Riri Williams/Ironheart in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” being released in November, and the Disney+ television series “Ironheart,” which is being released in 2023.
The commercial, which will be shown worldwide starting October 16, highlights Target’s educational efforts in support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects.
In the ad directed by Malik Vitthal, Whaley is cast as the father of Bright, who is shopping at Target for ideas for her science fair, when they meet Riri Williams. Williams shares a few inspiring words with Bright, who enters a school fair for the math and sciences and helps her classmates with formulas and answers.
“I loved being a part of this ad promoting such an amazing movie premiere. To work with an amazing brand like Target on something like this is beyond anything I could have dreamed. It is a role come true for me,” Whaley said.
Whaley’s IMDb biography states he is best known for his commercial acting success with over 400 TV ads, winning him his first Effie Award for his role in the Walmart series of commercials, where he landed the spokesman role for four years. He is also the voice behind many of the new Under Armour voice-over commercials.
He is also known for his series regular role as Malick in seasons two and three of “Under the Dome.”
Whaley also has had notable recurring appearances in “The Oath,” “The Outsider,” “Saints and Sinners” and “My Brother’s Keeper.” He has had guest appearances on such shows as “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “MacGyver,” “Devious Maids,” “Nashville” and “Dawson’s Creek.”
He has also served as a spokesperson for three campaigns.
