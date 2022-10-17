HEALRWORLD PARTNERS WITH MASTERCARD TO LAUNCH FIRST EVER UNITED NATIONS SDG-FOCUSED CORPORATE DEBIT CARD

HealRWorld Merchant Debit Card

RAILSR, TOQIO, AND PENROSE DIGITAL ALSO PARTNERING ON THE NEW HEALRWORLD UK CARD

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEALRWORLD, a social impact, for profit ESG Fintech, unveils its new corporate debit card at CC Forum - an investment conference which is 100% dedicated to investment in sustainability.

In collaboration with Mastercard and its Priceless Planet initiative, RailSR, Toqio, and Penrose Digital, the HealRWorld corporate debit card will be the first of its kind to reward sustainable businesses and promote their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The card is powered by HealRWorld’s proprietary sustainability data on global small and mid-sized businesses (SMEs), which indicates that those committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards are on average three times more creditworthy than their peers, according to research conducted by HealRWorld and global business information firm, Dun & Bradstreet.

Cardholders will experience best-in-class digital banking capabilities, including multi-currency accounts, domestic and international payments, employee cards, and a powerful expense app, all integrated within the industry’s leading accounting platforms. Furthermore, they will have access via the digital app to HealRWorld’s proprietary Sustain Planet Earth Committed® SDG Self-Reporting Educational Tool and Designation for small businesses to learn more and report on their support of one or more of the SDGs, as well as to millions of ESG-aligned consumers and businesses that are part of the HealRWorld global digital community and marketplace.

Coming soon, the HealRWorld Corporate Debit Card will also allow customers to monitor their spending and carbon footprint leveraging purchasing data from merchant category codes (MCCs) via the Priceless Planet Carbon Calculator feature.

Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld commented: “We believe your everyday spend can be a vote for the kind of world you wish to see, and we hope our new product will enable merchants to further their sustainability goals and join the community of businesses globally committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

She continued, “We want to empower companies and consumers to purchase with the knowledge that they are taking a constructive step towards making the world a better place for our environment and people.”

Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder of RailsR, the global leader in embedded finance experiences, said, “This is a great initiative from HealRWorld. We need this type of vision and foresight if we are to cope with the issues facing our planet. We are proud to be working alongside Mastercard and Toqio on this project.”

RailsR is providing HealRWorld with the necessary payment tools to enable its SMEs to enjoy a unique experience, linking a debit card and payment account to the unique Priceless Planet proposition. The card will allow users to give back to the planet by contributing towards planting a tree with each purchase.

The HealRWorld debit card will be launched using Toqio's white-labelled digital finance SaaS platform. Toqio provides a smart and connected way to create and deliver financial products and its platform allows clients to launch specific use cases on a single, shared infrastructure, including digital banking, card and financing solutions. Mike Galvin, Toqio’s CCO and co-founder, said “Toqio’s flexibility will allow for a seamless process in creating this debit card and we are delighted to have partnered with HealRWorld to deliver a proposition with such a positive impact in support of the UN’s sustainable development goals.”

Penrose Digital has been an early adopter of both the RailsR and Toqio platforms and will act as Program Manager for the HealRWorld initiative. Annemarie Knevitt, COO and co-founder of Penrose Digital said, “We are excited to be a partner in this amazing adventure. We believe that by directly linking everyday activities, such as corporate spending, with the actionable outcomes of Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition, HealRWorld will make a tangible difference to the significant challenges we face.”

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld is a social impact, for profit company whose team combines experts in innovation, data, technology and platform delivery from world-class organizations. Our proprietary global (ESG) database empowers sustainably committed, women and minority-owned small and mid-sized businesses by driving sales and fairly-priced capital to them through our consumer ecommerce and investment platforms. Your everyday spend is a vote for the kind of world we wish to see. If we want to make an impact...we should start focusing on the businesses who are. https://www.healrworld.com



About Mastercard’s Priceless Planet

The Priceless Planet Coalition unites the efforts of merchants, banks, cities and consumers to make meaningful investments to preserve the environment through the restoration of 100 million trees over five years together with forestry experts Conservation International and World Resources Institute. https://www.priceless.com/pricelessplanetcoalition

About RailsR

RailsR is the global leader in embedded finance experiences. RailsR believes that the embedded finance economy is a fundamentally different way of creating relationships between companies and consumers. It is passionate about enabling brands to build relevant finance experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty. RailsR recognises the fact that consumers want fully immersive and frictionless brand experiences, and expect retailers to deliver the best, most personalised and distinctive experiences. https://www.railsr.com

About Toqio

Toqio is a fintech platform that gives companies the ability to create and launch fully branded banking or finance solutions as apps or on the web in weeks, not months. Founded in 2019 by Eduardo Martinez and Michael Galvin with offices in London, Madrid, and Nairobi, Toqio is swiftly becoming the dominant SaaS platform for developing innovative fintech solutions, supported by a comprehensive configuration and customization platform along with a Marketplace of trusted, reputable partners. https://toqio.co

About Penrose Digital

Penrose Digital is a niche provider of digital finance and payment services for corporate clients and private consumers. In addition to direct B2B and B2C clients, Penrose Digital acts as Program Manager for several Co-brand partners, in collaboration with leading embedded finance and SAAS providers. Through experience and commitment, Penrose Digital advocates the return to a Relationship-based financial services experience. https://www.penrose-digital.com

For further information, images or to interview the people mentioned in the release, please contact: Alex Foley on 07976 713478 and alex@alexfoleyassociates.com

The New HealRWorld® Merchant Debit Card for Sustainable Businesses