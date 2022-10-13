Slate Professional Resources Launches New HR Technology Staffing Division

With the addition of Slate’s HR Technology Services division, Slate provides client-side implementation support for organizations implementing new human resources technology.

Slate expands its professional staffing services to include client-side implementation support for organizations utilizing new human resources technology.

FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slate Professional Resources today announced the launch of its new HR Technology division, which will focus on providing HR technology experts to assist organizations with the launch of their new HR technology systems, including human resources information systems (HRIS), human resources management systems (HRMS), and human capital management systems (HCM).

Slate’s new HR Technology division will bring in a team of experts to assist organizations through each phase of the project; from the initial RFP stage, to testing and change management, through post implementation support.

“Software implementations are complex and can be very difficult for companies to navigate alone – many companies struggle to implement new HR technology systems for their organizations,” said Andrea Coberly, vice president of HR Technology Services at Slate. “Our experts provide step-by-step guidance throughout the entire implementation process. This helps our clients to feel empowered to make informed decisions.”

Slate provides each client with a seasoned team of HR technology experts and a proven, comprehensive HR Technology implementation plan. This positions Slate’s clients for a successful HR technology integration, saving their clients time and money.

“When you work with us, you will have partners, advocates, and subject matter experts (SMEs) working on your project using only proven best practices tailored to fit the needs of your organization,” said Andrea Coberly. “And because we are not affiliated with any software companies, we are able to provide an unbiased, honest approach without pushing a vendor’s agenda. Our experts partner with our clients throughout their software integration journeys and truly advocate for them.”

Slate works with a team of subject matter experts (SME) to streamline the implementation process and relieve the stress that a software implementation can bring to an organization.

Andrea Coberly adds, “Because Slate provides a team of supportive, knowledgeable SMEs, your team members will be less overwhelmed because they will be fully supported by a strong team of HR technology system experts. Slate’s team strives to ensure their clients will have the client-side support they need to get to go-live and beyond.”

The SMEs Slate works with to provide clients with a positive implementation experience and successful launch include:

• System Consultants

• Technical Consultants

• Data Analysts

• Certified Change Management Experts

• Strategic Consultants

• Certified Project Managers

• BI Reporting Consultants

• Solution Managers

• Time and Attendance Consultants

• Business Analysts

• API Developers

Slate’s team of SMEs can help their clients with the following modules:

• HR/Payroll

• Benefits

• Recruiting

• Onboarding

• Time and Attendance

• Learning Management

• Document Management

• Performance Management

• Compensation Management

Slate also has experts available to assist with Reporting, Integrations and Change Management.

Slate’s HR technology team partners with their clients as they take on the difficult tasks related to software integration, simplifying and streamlining the implementation process. This allows their clients to meet their goals, save time and money, ease the workload of a client’s existing team, and ensure an excellent HR technology system rollout experience.

About Slate Professional Resources

Slate Professional Resources has been an established leader in professional recruiting and consulting since 2009. Slate identifies top talent for both contract and permanent roles to meet our clients’ long- and short-term needs. Slate specializes in staffing for a diverse range of industries, including Financial Technology (FinTech), Financial Services, Information Technology (IT), and Accounting. With the addition of Slate’s HR Technology Services division, Slate provides client-side implementation support for organizations implementing new human resources technology.

Contact

Chris Novick, SVP, Business Development

CNovick@slateprofessional.com

