Redmond Police Department Becomes Washington’s First Autism Certified Police Department

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Redmond Police Department is now the first police department in Washington state to earn the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation which is granted by The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations who complete autism training and certification programs. The training completed by the Department is designed to enhance officers’ knowledge and ability to assist and communicate with autistic or sensory-sensitive community members.

“I’m proud of our staff’s dedication and commitment to completing this training to ensure we can compassionately serve all members of the Redmond community,” said Chief Darrell Lowe of Redmond Police Department.

With 1 in 44 children being diagnosed with autism in the US according to the CDC, and a growing number of individuals who have sensory sensitivities or receive a later in life autism diagnosis; the need to ensure law enforcement has a better understanding of how to approach and assist autistic individuals is vital. IBCCES’ Law Enforcement training and certification program reviews ways law enforcement can better understand and identify individuals who may be autistic as well as ways to communicate with those individuals and avoid escalating situations if possible.

“IBCCES is excited to work with the Redmond Police Department, as we do with many departments around the country, so that they have additional understanding and tools to assist their community,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Redmond Police Department

Redmond Police Department is dedicated to community service and problem-solving through collaboration and communication. The City of Redmond is a thriving, culturally diverse community, and home to over 72,000 residents. Redmond is the hub of an array of commerce and industry ranging from technology, aerospace, and gaming to biomedical and innovation start-ups.

RPD strives to ensure an environment that values trust, excellence, and accountability through leadership. Our department of 130 commissioned and professional staff works hard every day to actively reduce crime, address traffic safety issues, and maintain the highest level of safety and security for residents, employees, businesses, and visitors in Redmond.

