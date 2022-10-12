Anomalo to Offer Deep Data Observability on Google BigQuery Through Partnership With Google Cloud

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Google Cloud Next, Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help organizations trust the data they use to make decisions and build products. The combination provides customers with a way to monitor the quality of the data in any table in BigQuery’s platform without writing code, configuring rules or setting thresholds.



Today’s modern data-powered organizations are using BigQuery to perform real-time, predictive analytics on their centralized data and build and operationalize machine learning (ML) models at scale. However, dashboards and production models are only as good as the quality of the data that powers them. Many data-powered companies quickly encounter one unfortunate fact: much of their data is missing, stale, corrupt or prone to unexpected and unwelcome changes. As a result, companies spend more time dealing with issues in their data rather than unlocking that data’s value.



Anomalo addresses the data quality problem by monitoring enterprise data and automatically detecting and root-causing data issues, allowing teams to resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering models. Anomalo uses ML to automatically assess for a wide range of data quality issues, including deep data observability that learns when there’s an unexpected trend or correlation inside the data itself. If desired, enterprises can fine-tune Anomalo’s monitoring using no-code key metrics and validation rules or by defining any custom SQL check.



With Anomalo, organizations can now begin monitoring the quality of their data in less than five minutes. They simply connect Anomalo’s data quality platform to their BigQuery account and select the tables they wish to monitor. No further configuration or code is required.



“Organizations using data to make decisions or as an input into ML models need to ensure accuracy and quality. With Anomalo’s continuous monitoring, customers can ensure their data is always accurate, even as it evolves over time. We’re pleased to partner with Anomalo and help enterprises democratize access to data at scale,” said Naveen Punjabi, Director, Analytics & Data Science Partnerships, Google Cloud.



“I have always been a fan of Google Cloud’s customer centric approach to building products. BigQuery has allowed customers to democratize access to data and connect more source systems than ever before to unlock new BI and ML use cases. But next-generation ML and analytics solutions are only as good as the data they’re built on. Enterprises need deep data observability tools like Anomalo that can help them detect and resolve complicated data issues, before issues affect BI dashboards and reports or downstream ML models,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo.



Anomalo and Google BigQuery are used by customers globally:

“Anomalo with Google BigQuery gives us more confidence and trust in our data so we can make decisions faster and mature BuzzFeed Inc.’s data operation. Anomalo automatically detects data quality and availability issues and helps us get to the bottom of problems before stakeholders and data users across the company are even aware of them. It is a great place to be as a data team, moving from reactive to proactive mode of operation, powered by the combination of BigQuery and Anomalo,” said Gilad Lotan, head of data science and analytics at BuzzFeed.

“Using Anomalo with Google BigQuery gives us more confidence and trust in our data so we can make decisions faster. Anomalo automatically detects data quality issues and their root cause analysis helps us resolve issues faster. BigQuery and Anomalo are a great combination in our data stack,” said Alan Johnson, head of data office at Branch.

