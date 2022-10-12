Andy Thomson Releases New Campaign Commercial “Councilman. Coach. Dad.” Running on Network and Cable Television
EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative candidate Andy Thomson just released a new commercial that introduces Andy to voters and shares his record. The campaign has placed a six-figure media buy to run the ad on network and cable TV.
Watch his newest commercial below to see why: Andy is focused on getting results instead of playing politics. He has a record of being a consensus builder who knows how to get things done. As your State Representative, he’ll work with everyone – Republicans and Democrats – to help Florida’s families.
“We need legislators focused on solving problems. I’m a consensus builder and have a record of bringing people together to cut taxes, support our first responders, residents and businesses, and protect our beaches,” said Andy Thomson, House District 91 candidate.
Andy Thomson is a Boca Raton Councilman, attorney, local youth sports coach, and father of five. Andy married his wife, Joanna, in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Thomson is a consensus builder and moderate who will work to lower taxes, protect our beaches and environment, and support our first responders. He says keeping our families and communities safe has always been his top priority. In the State House, he will work to invest in clean energy jobs and pass policies that keep our beaches and water beautiful for generations and has championed policies that encouraged job creation and economic development and he will bring that same approach to Tallahassee.
Visit www.AndyForFlorida.com to learn more about Andy’s record and priorities for the future.
Jonathan Cooper
Jonathan Cooper
Andy Thomson Campaign
Councilman. Coach. Dad.