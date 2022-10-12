AjMadison’s Community Fridge Initiative
A New Custom BlueStar® Refrigerator Is Installed in Mobile Hope’s New Graffiti & Silk Thrift Shop to Support AjMadison’s Community Fridge InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AjMadison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority, with a retail store in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is pleased to donate a custom green BlueStar® refrigerator to Mobile Hope http://www.mobile-hope.org/ for its new Graffiti & Silk. This 3,773 square-foot modern concept thrift shop at 860 East Main Street in Purcellville, Virginia, is now open to the thrifty, the curious, and the creative. Proceeds from the shop’s sales will fund Mobile Hope’s programs to empower homeless and at-risk youth and build food security. The new BlueStar® installation within the thrift store will serve as a community fridge, open to all who need food assistance. The store will welcome the community to shop and visit Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fridge will be stocked, based on available items, with fresh eggs, fruits, and vegetables as well as prepared meals packaged to go. This new community fridge initiative will likely help feed 50 people a week through Mobile Hope’s network.
Living up to the name, Graffiti & Silk celebrates juxtapositions and brings together disparate perspectives, ideas, and talents. Mobile Hope’s modern concept thrift will push boundaries through art, fashion, and technologies, mixing wood and metal, video and social media, paint, and materials, found objects and vintage items. Community donations of clothes, shoes, and jewelry fill every nook and cranny, rack, spare shelf, and vintage suitcase. Mobile Hope will continue to provide clothing and household goods free to the youth and families they serve through “Listen for the Honk.” Graffiti & Silk is a learning lab of Trading Up, Mobile Hope’s trade school, which launched in 2022 in partnership with Google. The program focuses on helping at-risk youth identify interests, pursue passions, and acquire skills to achieve self-sufficiency. Mobile Hope clients will learn aspects of retail from merchandising to software to customer service and work alongside visiting professors, in-house artists, and textile artisans.
Mobile Hope is one of the four initial partners, tapped by AjMadison’s Community Fridge Initiative of 2022, to receive a refrigerator provided by manufacturer BlueStar®, BlueStar®, which donated four brand new refrigerators in customized colors of pink, blue, and green. These distinctive colors were requested by the inaugural community partners for their installations as the program launched last spring. This nationwide endeavor is a broad sweeping program across the USA to keep 100 fully functional scratch and dent refrigerators out of landfills. Placing them in communities that have fridges in place or that are creating new locations, addresses the issue of sustainability and assists food insecure neighborhoods. AjMadison provides social media supportive materials for participating partners and encourages the public to participate by following @ajmadison and sharing the hashtag #ajcommunityfridge to increase visibility to community organizations for the available refrigerators. The company’s goal is to place 100 refrigerators in the continental USA by Earth Day 2023, to support community fridge projects scattered throughout the county. People seeking to place a ‘Community Refrigerator’ and learn more about the year-long project, can request a donation at https://www.ajmadison.com/p/community-fridge-initiative-signup/.
“Our goal is to increase awareness around food insecurity and provide more visibility for community refrigerator projects,” explains AjMadison’s Vice President of Marketing Amy Chernoff. “Contributing fully functional scratch-and-dent refrigerators will provide a sustainable solution instead of a trip to the landfill and is a win-win on multiple fronts. This effort helps organizations that support people experiencing food insecurity, reduces food waste and emphasizes the importance of sustainability. AjMadison is spearheading this year-long campaign, delivering 100 refrigerators to communities across the country. We hope to continue to spread the word about this ambitious endeavor through public support. We are asking everyone to post our program details on social media, encouraging their friends and followers to become more active in or start their own community fridge programs. We also invite local artists, schools, and influencers to paint or decorate the refrigerators, and engage with local restaurants to donate excess food to their community fridge projects.”
To reach representatives of Mobile Hope about the community fridge within the new shop Graffiti & Silk, contact Allyson Ruscitella, Mobile Hope, (571) 230-0157. The store’s Creative Director (Amy Burns) and Mobile Hope’s CEO and Founder (Donna Fortier) are available for interviews.
About AjMadison: With over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority offering an unrivaled selection of top-rated home and kitchen appliances and is Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. The company has an exceptional team of appliance experts to assist customers with navigating the wide array of brands available, with thousands of in-stock products that are ready to ship. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online retailer of top-rated appliances, with over 2,000 trade partners, catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. In November 2021, the company introduced its IN STOCK PROMISE™ which is its commitment to have in stock and ready to ship, an excellent selection of appliance style options for homeowners and trade partners alike. While a specific brand cannot be promised, a comparable appliance with like features can be purchased with no delivery delay. The desired price range can also be duplicated, with the appliance available and ready to ship. The 16,000 square-foot flagship showroom in Brooklyn, at 3605 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218, services the tri-state area of New York and bordering states. In 2020, a second AjMadison showroom opened in the Washington, D.C. marketplace, at 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22182. In June 2022, AjMadison opened in Miami, Florida with an 8,500 square-foot showroom, located at 2983 NE 163rd Street, in Sunny Isles. AjMadison is dedicated to the principle of “service after the sale,” standing by each customer from the point of purchase through the life of the appliance. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com. Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/itmqh3n2ylhd85l/AADdF7wXBswBBantyGsKQhFAa?dl=0
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 202-441-3608
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter