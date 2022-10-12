Free Lunch and Learn Retirement Planning Session for 55+ on November 3rd
CHESTERFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing the right senior living community isn’t as easy as it might seem. Join national expert on senior living and retirement planning Tripp Higgins during a free luncheon on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at The Village of East Harbor in Chesterfield, MI. During this complimentary event, you’ll gain valuable insight into choosing the community to best meet your needs—now and in the future.
During his presentation “Look. Listen. Learn.” Higgins will provide guidance on available senior living options, important financial considerations, and planning for the future. His expertise will be of particular interest to seniors 55+ who are either contemplating or in active retirement.
Topics include:
• Senior Living Options and the pros and cons of each
• What questions you need to ask
• The decision-making process
• The important role of housing in retirement planning
• The best time to make your move
• How the current economy and local real estate market factor into your choice
• Planning at whatever age for certainty, flexibility and peace of mind
A veteran in the senior living industry, Tripp Higgins is the president of myLifeSite, a leading online authority for adults who are evaluating Life Plan Communities and other senior living retirement options. Tripp has extensive knowledge of both the financial and familial values of community living. The Village of East Harbor is operated by Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM), www.pvm.org, a leader of premier senior living and services for seniors. A nonprofit, faith-based organization, PVM has many locations throughout the state. The Village of East Harbor is a LifePlan (continuing care) retirement community, offering varied types of housing and all levels of care for residents. It has been a premier senior resource in Macomb County for decades, and continues enhancements and improvements for today’s seniors, including the new Harbor Inn neighborhood of ranch homes and apartments, and a new state-of-the art health center.
To RSVP, please visit: https://villageofeastharbor.org/news-events
About Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM): PVM is a non-profit, faith-based, aging services network that was founded in 1945. It serves over 7,500 seniors of all financial means and in diverse settings across Michigan’s lower peninsula. Its Mission is “Guided by our Christian heritage, we serve all seniors creating new possibilities for quality living”, with a Vision of “we will continue to transform senior living and services, enhancing the communities we serve”. For more information, please visit www.pvm.org.
About Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM): PVM is a non-profit, faith-based, aging services network that was founded in 1945. It serves over 7,500 seniors of all financial means and in diverse settings across Michigan’s lower peninsula. Its Mission is “Guided by our Christian heritage, we serve all seniors creating new possibilities for quality living”, with a Vision of “we will continue to transform senior living and services, enhancing the communities we serve”. For more information, please visit www.pvm.org.
Village of East Harbor
248-794-8141
solson@pvm.org
