U.S. Conference on Poverty and Basic Needs Presents Solutions
National conference brings together advocates, policymakers, and researchers working to end period poverty and diaper need in U.S.
We support a network of basic needs banks spanning the country that are helping people thrive by giving them necessities that cannot be obtained through most publicly funded programs.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategies for eradicating poverty in America will be shared at the U.S. Conference on Poverty and Basic Needs in Orlando, Florida, October 19-21, 2022. This is the 11th year that the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has organized the conference that brings together advocates, practitioners, policymakers, and researchers seeking to combat poverty by increasing access to neglected material basic necessities, like diapers and period products.
“Without an adequate supply of diapers, babies get sick, parents cannot access child care, and families are pushed deeper into poverty,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. “We support a network of basic needs banks spanning the country that are helping people thrive by giving them necessities that cannot be obtained through most publicly funded programs.”
The conference will feature journalists like ESPN’s Elle Duncan; corporate leaders, like Laura Welsh, corporate social responsibility manager of Kimberly-Clark North America and Meghan Davis, CEO of Thinx®; academics like Dr. Anne K. Sebert Kuhlmann of Saint Louis University and Dr. Marni Sommer of Columbia University; and elected officials like Florida State Representatives Carlos Smith and Anna Eskamani.
A key component of the conference has always been leaders from NDBN member organizations presenting on how they have overcome challenges and obtained results in their own communities. This year topics will include: preventing stillbirth; father involvement; clothing insecurity; and mobilizing Gen Z.
The conference will be an in-person event, following two years of virtual gatherings because of Covid-19.
“It’s always meaningful and fruitful for our members and allies to get together personally,” said NDBN Chief of Programs Susan Van Ness. “This is particularly true in 2022. The National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies met dramatically increased needs in their communities while coping with all the logistical challenges presented by the pandemic. Even with this heavy lift, the Network successfully advocated for policy changes, actively participated in a national study on the economic impact of diaper banking, and partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services to get accurate information about Covid-19 vaccines and boosters to hard-to-reach communities. It’s been a period of rapid growth for us, and I’m excited to support our members as they continue to their work to ensure that everyone has the basic material necessities that allow them to thrive.”
Conference sponsors include: Huggies®, U by Kotex®, Amazon Business, First Quality, Pamprin® and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
About National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies:
The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 225 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org. In May 2018, the organization launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs, including the more than 125 Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute period supplies in local communities.
