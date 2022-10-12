LOGYTalks hosts first Virtual AR/VR World Summit on October 13th
LOGYTalks is hosting the first of its annual AR/VR World Summits on Thursday 13th October, this summit will include sessions from industry thought leaders.
LOGYTalks, where big ideas come to play.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOGYTalks, the new innovative conference platform, is hosting the first of its annual AR/VR World Summits on Thursday 13th October 2022, kicking off at - 8:30 AM GMT | 4:30 AM EST | 1:30 AM PST - on https://logytalks.com/summit/ar-vr-world.
— Driss Ennaanay
In a time of perhaps unprecedented global challenges, this World Summit is not restricted to those who can afford a plane ticket and big-buck conference fees.
It's hosted in cyberspace and uniquely offers simultaneous translation into various languages. It makes attendance affordable, environmentally friendly, and open to a broader and more diverse range of delegates: a truly global conference. Each of the summit sessions is hosted by an Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality expert, including industry thought leaders such as Helen Routledge, Mike Griffin, and Jason Steinberg.
The AR/VR World Summit is one of many events that LOGYTalks has hosted this year and, like its predecessors, attendance at each session is certified so that delegates can count it towards their annual CPD requirements. Each session will be recorded and made available through the platform from the 14th of October onwards for a small fee.
This opens up the conference content to those who are unable to attend on the day- or who can only sit in on one or two of the sessions due to other commitments. Driss Ennaanay, the Founder and CEO of LOGYTalks said "I believe that access to the information and developments that will help change our world should not be restricted to those who can afford big ticket prices for in-person conferences. These, by their nature, are more likely to exclude speakers, businesses, and delegates from the developing nations and those for whom English is not their native language. Our virtual conference platform is designed to allow delegates from across the world to engage and connect with the thought leaders who can help them transform their businesses or their lives."
LOGYTalks (www.logytalks.com) was founded to create a new global conference platform that allows subject matter experts and businesses to connect with the people who want to hear what they have to say. We don't just host and curate conferences, we help create long-lasting communities that encourage dialog and the exchange of ideas that will lead to transformational change.
We are "where big ideas come to play", and we believe in reducing the financial, locational, and language barriers that prevent access to ideas and innovations that can transform our world.
###
Driss Ennaanay
LOGYTalks
Driss@logytalks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other