Fridman Wealth Partners launches a new investment offering
Fridman Wealth Partners today announced it is launching a new investment offering, a service aimed at professional investors, seeking above market returns.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fridman Wealth Partners, a managed investment service, utilizing automated technology to make investing easier, better and more accessible, today announced it is launching a new investment offering, a service aimed at professional investors seeking above market returns.
The service will be available to customers across the globe. The new service will include AI powered derivatives trading combined with the added profitability of an inter-bank lending strategy.
“With Fridman, you’ll be able to invest in managed investment portfolios that incorporate automated technology and expert guidance, while putting in minimal effort,” said Selim Khan, Chief Technical Officer of Fridman Wealth Partners.
