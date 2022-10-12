Bensinger Technology Expands Cybersecurity Awareness Training Offering

Employee awareness training that helps reduce the risk of threats is now available to firms without an existing managed services agreement

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 -- Bensinger Technology, a trusted provider of advisory and managed IT services for legal and other professional services firms, announces the expansion of its popular cybersecurity awareness training service. The company's training program is designed to inform and educate a firm's entire staff, augmenting its IT security efforts by ensuring all employees have the awareness to stay vigilant and help to prevent an attack.



Bensinger’s cybersecurity awareness training was previously available as part of the company’s managed IT services offering. With firms in legal and other industries facing new and more dire threats every day, Bensinger’s expanded offering now supports a broader spectrum of clients looking to empower their employees with the knowledge necessary to reduce the risk of threats.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and National Cybersecurity Alliance are leading a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise cybersecurity awareness nationally and internationally. Firms interested in learning more about the initiative can visit the CISA website. Those who wish to learn more about Bensinger’s cybersecurity awareness training or to schedule a session today are invited to visit the Bensinger Technology website.

About Bensinger Technology

Bensinger Technology provides advisory and governance services to law firms and other organizations with responsive and efficient IT security, infrastructure and support. Bensinger’s virtual desktop offering modernizes IT with a simple, streamlined and secure cloud solution, improving compliance and delivering a new standard for technology operations. Clients gain peace of mind and a sense of confidence in the security and dependability of their IT infrastructure when partnering with Bensinger. For more information visit www.BensingerTech.com.

