Greek-Born Rapper Karlhto Tops 400 Million Streams of His LoFi Beats

The Ohio-based musician is now focusing on creating English tracks

MASSILLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper and beatmaker Athanasios Karlis, aka Karlhto, is thrilled to announce he has amassed over 400 million streams on Spotify and more than 40,000 YouTube shorts on his music.

Karlhto has been making music for over 20 years. He started out in his native language of Greek but is now focusing on English tracks. His LoFi beats and soulful raps have gained him a loyal following – and he's just getting started.

Karlhto has been distributing his music on digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube since 2008. In addition to his success on those platforms, he has over 2,000 Instagram Reels. He started distributing on digital platforms in 2018.

The rapper has been making music since he was 14 years old, when he first started freestyling over YouTube beats in his suburban hometown of Chalkida, Greece, one hour away from Athens. In 2009, he released a song that consisted of one take of himself rapping in front of the camera, and the video did well. In 2011, he released a music video that quickly amassed 100,000 views within a few months. It was later re-released and has registered 14,000 more views. In 2020, Karlhto made a LoFi beat that became popular on TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram. His music has been well-received by audiences across various platforms, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"They say music is a tricky business, but I have found consistency to be the key to success," Karlhto said. "I have more than 100,000 videos on TikTok with my sound and over 40,000 YouTube shorts with my sound. I love making music because it's a way for me to connect with people all over the world. I've been able to make friends with people from all walks of life, and I'm grateful for that."

For more information about Karlhto and to hear his music, visit karlhto.com. To listen to his Fear of Failure podcast, where he talks about his goals, hopes and dreams, visit https://pod.link/1497471925. Karlhto can also be followed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

