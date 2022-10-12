data.world Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

CEO and Co-Founder Brett Hurt among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs recognized at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing data.world CEO and Co-Founder Brett Hurt as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Hurt from leaders of multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Hurt is a successful entrepreneur, having co-founded and led Bazaarvoice as CEO through its IPO in 2012, follow-on offering, and two acquisitions. Brett also founded and led Coremetrics, which was rated the #1 Web analytics solution by Forrester Research and, like Bazaarvoice, expanded into a global company and market leader. Coremetrics was acquired by IBM in 2010.

Hurt’s latest company, data.world , helps data professionals explore, discover, govern, and collaborate around data products. The data.world platform is a cloud-native enterprise data catalog built on a knowledge graph, giving customers exceptional flexibility and scalability. The company is recognized as an innovator in its category and was recently named a leader in the Forrester Wave™ Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps . The platform is also among the first data catalogs to reach both the Snowflake Powered By and Premier Technology Partner tiers.

Hurt published his book, The Entrepreneur’s Essentials , in May of this year on Amazon. All of the proceeds from the sales of his book go to benefit The University of Texas at Austin's Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. The book can also be read for free online at TheEntrepreneursEssentials.com . It contains insight into how he built Coremetrics, Bazaarvoice, and data.world, as well as many lessons learned from Hurt’s investments in 127 startups and 40 venture capital funds.

“This is a tremendous honor for me and the company that we’re building with our global customers and incredible partners like Goldman Sachs,” said Hurt. “Our catalog is at the center of some of the most important business decisions being made today about customer satisfaction, product innovation, supply chains, and more. We believe when data is transformed into knowledge, opportunities emerge for everyone.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Brett Hurt as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About data.world

data.world is the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world's largest collaborative open data community with more than 1.8 million members, including 90% of the Fortune 500. Our company has 48+ patents and has been named one of Austin's Best Places to Work seven years in a row.