Introducing MOM's CAB (CABernet Sauvignon)

Park Your Cab and Enjoy a Glass of MOM's CABernet Sauvignon

/EIN News/ -- EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stages of motherhood …sleepless nights turn into endless play dates, which develop into friendships on the fields and Cab service for the teens.

"Whatever stage you're in, you deserve some me time… and for that time, we've got you covered. After driving to and from practices and lessons, park your cab and enjoy a glass of MOM'S CAB or Mommy's Time Out with your friends," said Mike Cincotta, President of Selective Wine Estates, Inc., importers and brand owners of MOM'S and Mommy's Time Out Wines.

MOM'S CAB is a delicious Cabernet Sauvignon from southern France. It is a well-structured wine with just the right balance of aromatics and delectable flavors.

Mommy's Time Out comes in four types - Pinot Grigio (delle venezie DOC), Moscato (Terre Siciliane), Delicious Red (Tantrum Red), and Delicious Pink (Vino Rosato). These four wines are from Italy and are well-balanced with fruity undertones.

MOM'S CAB comes in the 750ml size. The suggested retail price is $13.99.

Mommy's Time Out comes in 750-ml and 1.5-L sizes. The suggested retail price is $11.99 for the 750ml size and $16.99 for the 1.5L size (Mommy's Time Out Pinot Grigio only).

Adults over the age of 21 should enjoy MOM'S CAB and Mommy's Time Out responsibly.

For more information on Mommy's Time Out, please visit www.mommystimeoutwine.com.

*Mommy's Time Out is a registered trademark of Selective Wine Estates, Inc.

** For editorial samples, please contact media@mommystimeout.net

Contact Information:

Mike Cincotta

media@mommystimeout.net

973-722-3305



