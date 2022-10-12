Submit Release
POS Nation Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POS Nation, a retail point of sale provider, is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work in 2022. This coveted recognition is based entirely on what current employees share about their workplace experiences — this year, 74% of employees said POS Nation is a great place to work, which is 17% higher than the average U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that POS Nation is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion — and job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. 

"Workplace culture and employee experience are top priorities at POS Nation, and we are honored to be recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification," said Cort Ouzts, president of POS Nation. "Our success is made possible by our team of dedicated employees, and we celebrate them for everything they do to support our company's growth and mission every day."

POS Nation prides itself on its workplace environment and strives to create a positive culture of excellence for its employees. All employees abide by the Core Values established by company leadership, and everyone is given the opportunity to become a leader. Every year, the team member that best exemplifies these principles is granted the Core Values award. Adherence to these values results in a place of work where people love what they do and where they do it.

