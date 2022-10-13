Intergral Announces Immediate Release of FusionReactor 9 - Embracing Open-Source Observability Technologies

FusionReactor Dashboard highlighting resource and log correlation FusionReactor Trace View and Node Graph for performance troubleshooting FusionReactor Metrics Dashboard

Enabling Developers and DevOps to Instantly Troubleshoot Performance and Stability Issues via a Unified Observability Platform built on Open Source Software

Our aim is to provide a ‘Unified Observability’ platform, which is rich and scalable, allowing developers to troubleshoot issues quickly and effectively across modern architectures” — David Tattersall - CEO

BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intergral GmbH, announced the immediate release of FusionReactor 9.0 (FR9), a leading Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and defect analysis platform for developers, DevOps and support. This release is a major milestone, marking the transition to open source software (OSS), Loki, Tempo and Cortex (based on Prometheus - the second largest open source project from CNCF). FR9 adds rich monitoring and observability capabilities, enabling full support for log monitoring, additional technology support (using OpenTelemetry) and infrastructure monitoring such as cloud and Kubernetes. This release is the response to the shift in monitoring, being driven by more and more organizations turning to open source monitoring software, such as Prometheus.

Many companies often face challenges when they scale and also when “joining the dots” in order to investigate issues. This is where FusionReactor can play an important role by providing a feature rich, affordable solution. Companies can continue to scrape their metrics with Prometheus and utilize FusionReactor’s sophisticated error detection, debugging and profiling capabilities, together with metrics, logs and traces on a secure, scalable and trusted platform. FR9 introduces our new log monitoring feature set, which includes a free monthly tier to ingest, monitor, and index any logs (not just from FusionReactor) using Grafana Labs’ Loki, an open-source project for log aggregation.

“Our aim is to provide a ‘Unified Observability’ platform, which is rich and scalable, allowing developers to troubleshoot issues quickly and effectively across modern architectures. This redesign is a major milestone in pursuing that goal,” said Intergral GmbH Co-founder David Tattersall. “We can’t wait to see how much this new launch strengthens our clients’ day-to-day efficiency and opens up new insights in observability.”

Additional FusionReactor highlights include:

- Continuous profiling to pinpoint performance issues directly inside your code

- Automated error detection to instantly see why code is breaking

- Realtime production debugging for Java

- Easily correlate logs, metrics and traces to speed up incident identification and resolution

- Comprehensive database monitoring, highlighting time spent on individual queries

- Sophisticated alerting based on logs, metrics and events

This release reflects our commitment to supporting the open source monitoring ecosystem through FusionReactor’s SaaS-based observability platform, accelerating faster troubleshooting and incident response times using our combination of deep-level insights and open source metrics, logs and tracing observability.

Click here to learn more about FusionReactor 9.0, and start your free trial of the software here.

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral GmbH is a leading application intelligence company. Our flagship product, FusionReactor provides real-time, low-level insight into your applications and is designed to simplify and speed up the task of finding issues – so that developers can spend less time looking for problems and more time building amazing software. Thousands of customers trust FusionReactor to monitor their applications, enabling them to identify and respond faster to performance and stability problems. FusionReactor's aim is to ensure applications run at peak operational and business performance.

Learn more at www.fusion-reactor.com