Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,615 in the last 365 days.

Aludecor Inaugurates New Manufacturing Unit in Haridwar

Newly Inaugurated Manufacturing Unit in Haridwar , Uttarakhand

Aludecor Inaugurates its Third Manufacturing Unit in Haridwar Becomes First Indian ACP Player to establish Three Aluminium Coil Coating Lines

As a Pioneer in ACP Industry today, we have always been playing significant role to bring the advanced technology that ultimately results in best-in-class products & customer delight.”
— Shri Ashok Kr. Bhaiya
NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s leading Aluminium Composite Panel brand, Aludecor inaugurates its third manufacturing unit in Haridwar today by elevating itself as country’s highest ACP producer. With all three manufacturing units in Haridwar spreading over 35000 Sq. Mt., Aludecor is now equipped with Aluminium coil coating capacity of 22000 metric tons per annum. Besides being the first player in ACP Category to introduce India’s first coil coating line way back in 2006, Aludecor is now having highest coil coating capacity in the country.

Speaking on the occasion here, Shri Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Chairman & Managing Director, says, “Aludecor is the first façade product manufacturer in India to have in-house manufacturing facility of Aluminium Honeycomb core with backward integration process for the forward integration of Honeycomb Panels. As a truly ‘Make in India’ organization, we’ll now be producing Honeycomb Panel indigenously here.” With prospects in the aerospace, defence, marine, railways, and other industrial applications, the honeycomb panel market in India has a high potential in the coming days. Excellent mechanical performance of the honeycomb panel, rising demand for lightweight materials, and strong expansion of the end use industries are the main key factors for this market. Metal Composite Panel Industry is witnessing a robust growth in India. Indian Architecture & Construction Industry is experiencing facelift with ACP’s wide applications. Aludecor being one of the first players in this segment is leading the bandwagon by investing heavily on enhancing its manufacturing capabilities by the way of Research & Development and product Innovation.

“As a Pioneer in ACP Industry today, we have always been playing significant role to bring the advanced technology that ultimately results in best-in-class products & customer delight.” Bhaiya elaborates.

Aludecor has invested 110 Cr. INR to bring this world class manufacturing facility in Haridwar that is set to generate 350+ direct employment opportunities in the region.

About Aludecor:
Aludecor, India's leading manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels, has been a trendsetter in bringing and creating unique product offerings for the past 20 years. Headquartered in Kolkata, Aludecor has remained a premium ACP sheet manufacturer in India, synonymous with trust and reliability. Aludecor Metal Composite Panel is the preferred choice of Architects, Facade consultants, and Space Designers along with other valued patrons of the Industry. With a passion for innovation, Aludecor has maintained its stature in the Indian ACP Manufacturing Industry as a Thought Leader. The Company’s end-to-end Metal Composite Panel Manufacturing portfolio is powered by a 500+ strong retail network. A presence in more than 250 cities and world-class Manufacturing Units spread across 37500 square meters in Haridwar empowers Aludecor to keep on introducing breakthrough products that have been creating benchmarks in the market for the past 20 years. Serving more than customers including Govt. & Corporates like Indian Railways, IOCL, BPCL, Tata Steels, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki to name a few.

For further information & other media query:
Gautam Saraswat Koustaav Mukherjee
Head of Marketing Marcom Lead
g.saraswat@aludecor.com marcom@aludecor.com
+91-8585859970 +91-9123902920

Gautam Saraswat
Aludecor Lamination Pvt. Ltd.
+91 8585859970
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Aludecor Inaugurates New Manufacturing Unit in Haridwar

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.