FlyNava Technologies continues its growth story with new office space in India

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, a leading software, and technology startup that powers the global travel industry announces the expansion of its existing office in Bengaluru, India, which has 2 floors of workspace. This existing office extended its space to another floor with 2,500 sq. ft. and is now spread across 7,500 sq. ft. with 3 floors. The firm currently has a presence in India, the US, and the UAE.

The newly constructed facility will accommodate 75 employees and an open recreational area to provide a friendly, comfortable, and efficient work environment to ensure an engaging, collaborative work culture, the organization builds open areas, breakout spaces, and pantry facilities to promote a tranquil working environment.

“We have created a marvelous and simple new space that would make employees easier to collaborate, or so it seems. Open, flexible, activity-based spaces where teams can collaborate with each other and get connected to address every challenge, said Bopanna M A, CTO, FlyNava Technologies,”

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 - 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

FlyNava is a software product startup that helps solve age-old problems related to reduced profitability. FlyNava’s core focus is on airlines, applying pricing optimization and decision-making frameworks for business areas like Revenue Management, Pricing, and E-Commerce. 𝐉𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫 is the pricing decision support system that is designed to progressively transform the pricing distribution functions of airlines. FlyNava has 55 people strong team building new products and solutions for airlines, to address post-pandemic business needs. FlyNava has strong partnerships with AWS, Universities, and Research Organizations to create innovative solutions.