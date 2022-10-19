Elogistic Helps German Mattress Giant Deliver More Efficiently

Emma Mattress Elogistic Germany Warehouse

GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emma is Germany's largest online mattress seller. Over the past few years, Emma has experienced exponential growth, posing a significant challenge to its established warehousing and logistics system. By partnering with Elogistic, Emma was able to reduce warehousing costs on the one hand and improve logistics efficiency on the other so that it could focus on further global expansion.

About Emma

Emma is the world's leading D2C sleep brand, with an online shop in 40 markets. It was founded in 2013 when the mattress market was entirely based offline. Over the last decade, Emma grew from a small team to a successful international brand with yearly revenue of over 405 million. The easy shopping experience online and the principle of "trying it out" are the key to success – Emma offers customers a mattress trial that lasts 100 nights with free delivery and returns.

Background

After the pandemic outbreak, people spent more time at home and put more value on their sleep quality, which contributed to the exponential growth of Emma. At the same time, however, the fast growth also posed significant challenges to Emma's existing warehousing and logistics system. Emma used to send all orders from 13 different channels from its own warehouses. This was stressful due to the strict restrictions of some marketplaces regarding delivery time. The shipping volumes during Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day were three to four times higher than usual also called for a more scalable and flexible solution.

Why Elogistic?

To relieve the pain points, Emma chose Elogistic as their fulfilment partner for different reasons:

First of all, the IT integration process was efficient and uncomplicated. The IT team put customers' needs first and showed high flexibility.

Secondly, the customer service team of Elogistic has been responsive and collaborative. Since Elogistic manages all its warehouses directly and does not work with any third provider, all problems can be solved 100% transparently without annoying delay.

Thirdly, Emma was convinced by the size and the state-of-the-art equipment of the Elogistic warehouses. The experienced staff and the efficient management are also crucial factors to smooth daily operations.

Last but not least, the pricing of Elogistic is transparent and justified.

Status quo

After the integration process, Elogistic now manages all Emma's orders from Amazon Germany. Since the launch of the cooperation, Elogistic has delivered 100% efficiency and accuracy. There has not been a single case of wrong delivery.

All weekday orders are sent within 24 hours, and orders on weekends are dispatched within 72 hours.

However, there is still room for improvement. The IT system of Elogistic is being optimized continuously so that more functions will be possible. For example, order cancellations will be processed more efficiently to reduce returns.

Next stage

Emma is still expanding globally. In order to ensure the same customer service quality in other countries, Emma will need a strong fulfilment service partner who can provide a unified service level on a global scale. With a worldwide network of over 100 warehouses, Elogistic guarantees seamless warehousing and logistic solutions in Europe, the USA and APAC region. We certainly hope to collaborate further with Emma and help deliver the dream mattress to more customers worldwide.

About Elogistic

As an experienced service provider in fulfilment and logistics, Elogistic supports international retailers and companies in getting their goods to their customers efficiently and safely. Elogistic belongs to the Zongteng Group, the Chinese market leader with a global network of over 100 warehouses and over 4000 employees. Elogistic Germany has six warehouses in North Rhine-Westphalia with a total area of 116,000 m2. Besides that, the interconnected network in North America, the UK, the Czech Republic, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands and many other countries guarantees seamless warehousing and logistic solutions.