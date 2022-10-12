NFT Workx Launches new Project at the World Blockchain Summit
This October, NFT Workx will attend the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai and present its latest project "Asset Workx".
NFT Workx is delighted to attend the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai this month, where we’ll formally introduce our Asset Workx project.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Workx is a specialist NFT & Web3 company that offers a wide variety of products and services including Consulting, Strategy, Marketing and dedicated NFT Platforms, with the sole aim of bringing NFTs & Web3 to Businesses, Brands & Individuals around the world. The company will officially launch its new project at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
The NFT based platform: 'Asset Workx' aims to be a global leader in creating digital asset logs for the proof of ownership and authenticity of luxury physical goods, via NFTs on the blockchain. By providing an accessible solution for brands and retailers at point of sale and an easy to use app for individuals for the resale market, we will help to secure these assets, build trust, reduce counterfeiting and fraud in the resale market.
“NFT Workx is delighted to attend the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai this month, where we’ll formally introduce our Asset Workx project. We have been intensely developing the first test version of the Asset Workx app, which will allow users to organise and secure their physical and digital assets. Our digital asset logs will offer a secure and immutable record of ownership and can include proof of purchase, receipts, invoices, certificates, warranties, guarantees, as well as photos and videos.” said Adam Leese, CEO and co-founder of NFT Workx.
The World Blockchain Expo is renowned as the most significant event for blockchain start-ups and attracting investors worldwide. It is still growing to benefit the blockchain community, gathering and exchanging information and expertise to support the global blockchain technology market. The primary objective of the event is to bring together under one roof the blockchain community, investors, fundraisers, cryptocurrency exchangers, NFT, metaverse, and gaming.
The World Blockchain Expo - Dubai (#wbeDubai) will cater to people from all over the world, and there will be participants from 21 different nations as well as media that will be covering the conference globally. The conference will feature experienced presenters who will address NFTs, Crowdfunding, Metaverse Games, Web3, and many other crypto-related topics, in addition to an exhibition of the newest blockchain-based concepts, prototypes, and functional products.
The future of NFT Workx seems a bright one, with the launch of a new product, the opening of new offices in Dubai, new high profile clients and the growth of their team.
Asset Workx