Fire-rated Doors Market Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Player | Material Wood, Glass, Metal

Fire-rated Doors Market Forecast 2031

Rise in demand for traditional door replacement will propel fire-rated doors from the residential, hotels, offices, supermarkets to boost the growth of Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fire-rated doors market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

global fire-rated doors market size is expected to reach $60,129 millionin 2027, from $42,228 millionin 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6889

The global fire-rated doors market is segmented into mechanism, material, enduser, and region. By mechanism, the market is categorized into swinging fire doors, sliding fire doors, folding fire doors, and others. Depending on material, it is segregated into wood, metal, glass, and others. On the basis of enduser, it is differentiated into residential and non-residential.

The swinging fire metal doors are highly durable, easy to access, and havea fire-resistance capacity of 20 minutes to 3 hours. In addition, an increase in residential and commercial construction activities is expected to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, the commercial and industrial users aremajor consumers of interior and exterior fire-rated doors.High adoption of advanced technology along with huge construction spending among Europe and North America are expected to drive the growth of the fire-rated doors market. Moreover, increase in new building activities across the industrial and construction sector boosts the market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Fire-rated Doors market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Speak With Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6889

Key Segments Covered

Global Fire-rated Doors Market Segments

By Mechanims

• Swinging Fire Doors

• Sliding Fire Doors

• Folding Fire Doors

• Others

By Material

• Wood

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

By Enduser

• Residential

• Non-residential

Key Players

• Agta Record Ltd

• ASSA ABLOY Group

• GEZE GmbH

• Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

• Griffon Corporation Inc.

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc

• Lindner Group KG

• MANUSA GEST, S.L.

• Nabtesco Corporation

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global fire-rated doorsmarket trends and dynamics.

• In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive fire-rated doors market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

• The global fire-rated doors market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

• The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helpunderst and the competitive outlook of the industry.