Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 9% Rate

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow from $71.85 billion in 2021 to $75.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30%. The change in the gastrointestinal drugs market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to reach $105.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.70%. The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, will contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Major companies in the gastrointestinal drug industry are investing in making oral capsules of macromolecular drugs for gastrointestinal diseases for making the drug more effective. Macromolecular drugs, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies, form a new class of drugs which can treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, such as inflammatory bowel disease. These macromolecular drugs are usually injected and only a fraction of the administered dose reaches the disease sites in the gastrointestinal tract. Thus, major companies such as Eli Lilly have been increasingly investing in making oral capsules for macromolecular drugs. The company invested $5 million to enter into a collaboration with Entrega to study the oral delivery of complex molecules, such as peptides to combat gastrointestinal diseases.

Overview Of The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

The gastrointestinal drugs market consists of sales of gastrointestinal drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce gastrointestinal drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis, diverticular disease, perianal infections, anal fissures, hemorrhoids, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome. The key gastrointestinal diseases drug categories include Anti-peptic agents (antacids, antagonists, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Sucralfate, and Misoprostol), antiemetics, adsorbents, anticholinergics, opiates, intestinal flora modifiers, emollient/surfactants, hyperosmotic, saline, and simulant/irritant.

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin and Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics and Antinauseants, Antidiarrhoeals

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players include Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Holdings Co ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sanofi S.A, Procter & Gamble and Daiichi Sankyo Company.

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of gastrointestinal drugs market. The market report analyzes gastrointestinal drugs market size, gastrointestinal drugs global market growth drivers, gastrointestinal drugs global market segments, gastrointestinal drugs global market major players, gastrointestinal drugs global market growth across geographies, and gastrointestinal drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The gastrointestinal drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



