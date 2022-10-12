Access Consciousness Announces “Everything is Possible” Theme for 10th Annual Global Access Bars Day
Access Consciousness is inviting people to join its 10th Annual Global Access Bars Day taking place on October 23rd.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a busy world with many stressors thrown at us daily, from a looming recession to a rapid increase in cost of living, Access Consciousness, a global personal development company present in 176 countries, is inviting people to join its 10th Annual Global Access Bars Day taking place on October 23rd.
This event will be free to stream anywhere in the world and will feature live interviews with best-selling authors and co-creators of Access Consciousness, Dr. Dain Heer and Gary Douglas. The event will start at 12 pm CT and will include inspiring stories, practical tools to assist when life presents challenges, and overall will celebrate Access Bars, one of the fastest-growing stress release techniques.
The theme of this year’s Annual Global Access Bars Day is “Everything is Possible.” Dr. Heer says the theme was inspired by the uncertainty and anxiety many people feel based on global events.
“Most people think they need to change everything before they can be happy. That's not the case; all it takes is for you to know that something else is possible. Change any one area of your life, and that will open up change in other areas. One tool that can access the space of possibilities is Access Bars. 22 years ago, I was in a place where I was so depressed that I wanted to leave this planet. I came across Access Consciousness and had one Access Bars session, and for the first time, I had a sense of hope and possibilities,” shares Dr. Dain Heer.
The Access Bars are 32 points on the head, which, when lightly held, can help facilitate a reduction in stress and trauma throughout the body. They can help quiet a racing mind and give the brain a replenishing space. The space encourages creativity and the ability to harness one’s intuition and attention. Over 550,000 people have taken an Access Bars class, and it is currently used in homes, businesses, schools, and even prisons around the world to facilitate greater health and well-being.
In addition to the 10th Annual Global Access Bars Day, the weekend will have a series of events.
This includes a 1- day Access Bars Class on October 22nd where you can learn the technique, followed by a talk on October 23 by Dr. Dain Heer called Everything is Possible- How do I get there? For more details, visit www.accessconsciousness.com/everythingispossible.
